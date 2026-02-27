KZN leads foot-and-mouth fight with ‘zero-waste’ vaccination strategy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen’s programme against foot-and-mouth disease has begun, with 1-million vaccine doses having arrived.

Steenhuisen visited Colbourne Dairy Farm near Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, as part of the rollout.

KwaZulu-Natal is regarded as the primary foot-and-mouth disease risk epicentre, with more than 1.6-million cattle in high-priority zones and an estimated 2.4-million cattle in total.

The first consignment — 1-million doses sourced from Biogénesis Bagó in Argentina — arrived in SA in February. State-owned Onderstepoort Biological Products has completed distribution to all nine provinces.

The doses were allocated across provinces, with KwaZulu-Natal receiving 200,000 doses despite its 2.4-million cattle herd — enough to cover about 8% of the provincial herd if administered as a single dose per animal. The Free State was allocated 200,000 doses; Eastern Cape 150,000; Mpumalanga 100,000; North West 100,000; Limpopo 100,000; Gauteng 70,000; Northern Cape 50,000; and Western Cape 30,000.

A further 1.5-million doses from Turkey are expected to arrive this weekend, with additional consignments from Argentina to follow.

The agricultural research council has committed to producing 20,000 doses a week locally, with plans to scale output to 200,000 doses a week by 2027.

Steenhuisen said KwaZulu-Natal adopted a “zero-waste” approach, starting vaccinations within 24 hours of receiving supply. The department will deploy 45 vaccination teams daily to 45 locations, targeting up to 90,000 animals a day.

In a policy adjustment aimed at stabilising the dairy sector, Steenhuisen confirmed that there are no restrictions on milk from vaccinated and uninfected farms or from farms not suspected of infection. The change will be incorporated into the amended 2024 foot-and-mouth disease contingency plan, which is expected to be gazetted.

Milk from quarantined farms will require only a single pasteurisation process for local consumption. However, milk from properties under foot-and-mouth restriction may not be processed for export unless expressly agreed to by the importing country.

“We are moving away from treating high-risk farms as guilty until proven innocent,” Steenhuisen said, adding that only farms with confirmed or clinical signs of infection will be quarantined.

Revised guidelines agreed by the veterinary working group provide for eased restrictions while maintaining biosecurity.

On infected or suspected premises, all cloven-hoofed animals must be individually identified and recorded on a database to ensure lifelong traceability. On non-infected premises, vaccinated animals must similarly be identified and recorded.

For slaughter from quarantined premises, existing risk mitigation measures and designated abattoir requirements will remain in place for slaughter conducted earlier than three months after day zero. From three months after day zero, controlled slaughter may take place at any registered non-export abattoir. After that period, meat must be subject to maturation, with no further risk mitigation and no loss of parts of the carcass.

However, no animals originating from properties under foot-and-mouth restriction may be slaughtered for the export market unless agreed to by the importing country.