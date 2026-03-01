POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Water security, constitution milestone and budget oversight dominate week’s agenda

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of water & sanitation Pemmy Majodina and deputy minister David Mahlobo during a press briefing on water supply challenges and interventions in Johannesburg.

Water & sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina is to launch National Water Month in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The minister will make a series of oversight visits to strategic bulk water infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening long-term water security in a province regarded as one of the country’s economic engines.

National Water Month, March 1-31, is aimed at promoting water conservation, highlighting infrastructure development and mobilising all South Africans to protect and preserve the country’s limited water resources.

This is as the country’s economic and financial hub of Gauteng has been dogged by water and power outages for weeks, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a national water crisis committee, which he will chair, to address the severe water supply issues in Joburg and other parts of the country.

Justice & constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is on Monday expected to launch the 30-year anniversary of South Africa’s Constitution at the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg.

Forestry, fisheries & environment minister Willie Aucamp is set to open the 10th People & Parks national conference at Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre in Kimberley, Northern Cape, on Monday.

Since its inception in 2004, the People & Parks programme has served as a national dialogue platform, bringing together government, traditional leaders, land claimant communities, conservation authorities, academia, NGOs and civil society to strengthen the relationship between protected areas and neighbouring communities.

Over the past two decades, the conference series has contributed to policy reform, co-management frameworks, biodiversity stewardship, land restitution processes and the growth of the biodiversity economy.

Scopa chairperson Songezo Zibi. (GALLO IMAGES/LUBA LESOLLE)

Standing committee on finance chair Mkhacani Maswanganyi, select committee on finance chair Sanny Ndhlovu, standing committee on appropriation chair Mmusi Maimane, and standing committee on public accounts chair Songezo Zibi are set to jointly brief the media in Cape Town on Monday on parliament’s role in the budget process.

This follows the tabling of the 2026 budget by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in parliament last week.

On Tuesday, the portfolio committee on basic education is set to be briefed by the basic education department on the analysis, implications and impact of Ramaphosa’s recent state of the nation address, engagement on school infrastructure backlogs and maintenance and upkeep, among others. The department has been allocated a budget of R344.7bn for 2026.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on tourism is to be briefed by the tourism department on the tourism growth partnership plan; consideration and adoption of the draft oversight report; and consideration and adoption of the draft minutes.

The portfolio committee on water & sanitation in the National Assembly will be briefed by the water & sanitation department on the annual reports of the country’s water boards for 2024/25.

On Wednesday, the portfolio committee on police will be briefed by the SAPS on the deployment of the SANDF in support of police operations, including deployment to the Western Cape, Gauteng and Eastern Cape.

Peace and security cluster ministers are expected to take wide-ranging questions for oral reply in the National Assembly on Wednesday, regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine, rampant corruption within the police, and public-private partnerships, among others.

On Friday, the portfolio committee on communications & digital technologies will hold a joint sitting with the standing committee on appropriations to outline alternative funding models for state-owned enterprises, including the SABC, SA Post Office, Postbank and Independent Communications Authority of South Africa.