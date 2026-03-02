SA consulate in Dubai cuts back on services amid US-Iran war

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African nationals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) face mounting travel and safety disruptions after hostilities erupted between the US and Iran at the weekend, prompting urgent government advisories and the suspension of key consular services.

On Sunday, the South African consulate-general in Dubai, acting under the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco), directed citizens to limit non-essential movement, avoid large gatherings and restricted areas and comply with local authority instructions.

Nationals were told to keep passports, visas, residency permits and identity documents valid and accessible and to maintain emergency supply kits.

The advisory also says South African nationals should:

Register immediately with the South African Mission if not already registered to enable timely communication in the event of emergencies.

Limit non-essential movement and avoid large gatherings, crowded areas and areas where security incidents may occur as a routine safety measure.

Strictly follow official guidance issued by UAE authorities and comply with all local laws and regulations.

Remain connected by maintaining regular contact with family members and ensuring that mobile devices remain charged and operational.

Stay alert to surroundings and maintain a reasonable distance from windows and open public-facing areas.

Avoid military and restricted areas and stay within residential areas to reduce

exposure to sensitive locations.

Avoid spreading unverified information or rumours, particularly on social media platforms.

Citizens have been urged to rely only on official communication from UAE authorities and the South African Mission

The consulate suspended in-person services, shifting staff to remote work and rescheduling all physical appointments. VFS Global, which handles visa facilitation, also halted operations. The mission said it remained reachable for emergencies.

Dirco has urged South Africans across the Middle East to register formally with diplomatic missions so their whereabouts are known, warning in-person consular assistance could be curtailed if conditions worsen.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed at least 14 flights between the UAE and South Africa were cancelled following UAE airspace closures, affecting travellers at OR Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka international airports. Passengers were directed to contact airlines for updated information.