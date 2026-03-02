Six workers dead, three missing after Joburg business block collapses

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Six people were pronounced dead after an office block in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, collapsed yesteday afternoon.

Two were reportedly trapped under the rubble, while three could not be accounted for.

The incident occurred at Amethyst Business Park, when a two-storey building under construction partially collapsed.

Emergency Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the collapse was reported at about 2pm. She said a concrete slab between floors gave way during construction, causing a structural failure on the first floor.

She said rescue teams were prioritising search-and-rescue operations while working to secure the scene to prevent further risk. Additional emergency resources have been deployed to assist in the operation.

The cause of the collapse had not yet been established, and a full assessment was under way, said Khumalo.

“Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to work safely and efficiently,” she said.

MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku said he was deeply saddened by the tragic collapse. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this devastating incident.

“The cause of the collapse is undetermined as our primary focus is on rescuing the three trapped survivors and locating the five missing persons. A thorough investigation will commence once all individuals are accounted for.”

“According to preliminary reports, the concrete slab dividing the structure into two storeys caved in and collapsed, leading to significant structural failure. Emergency services responded swiftly.”

Tshwaku said the cause of the collapse may be attributed to poor workmanship. He also said they would need to find the drawings, who approved the building, who did the inspections and who has been signing off at different stages of the project so as to determine who is at fault.

He also said there is a possibility that one of the people trapped under the building would have their hand amputated due to the slab resting on their limb.

“The rapid and coordinated response from both public and private emergency services is commendable including paramedics, firefighters, and search and rescue teams. Their dedication and professionalism in the face of this crisis are exemplary. Our teams will continue working around the clock to ensure everyone is located and that the site is secured.

“Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Ormonde building collapse comes just a month after another structural collapse in Doornfontein, Johannsbu when four students and three security guards were injured. The cause of that incident was attributed to a transformer explosion.

By 7pm, six people had been reported dead, two trapped under the rubble while three were still missing.

Sowetan