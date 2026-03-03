Middle East nightmare terrifying SA families

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Planes parked atDubai International Airport on Monday after the US and Israel strikes on Iran

Fear has gripped the families of SA travellers and expatriates trapped in the chaos unfolding in the Middle East.

Flights have been grounded, vital airspace has been sealed and South Africans en route through Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other Gulf hubs face the terrifying reality of being stranded far from home amid missile barrages and collapsing flight networks.

Meanwhile, loved ones back in SA wait anxiously for news.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday while talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme were ongoing.

Iran hit back on the same day with missile and drone attacks across the region, including targets in Israel and US military assets in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iraq.

Tensions have continued to escalate on the third day of the conflict and many have been killed.

Expats living and working in the Middle East said they are fearing for their lives and have taken shelter indoors, while the cancellations of connecting flights have left many stranded, with some being put up in hotels.

A few, however, said life continued as normal despite the missiles and falling debris from intercepted strikes.

On Monday, the department of international relations and cooperation issued a security advisory and travel readiness guide for South Africans in Israel.

“The deteriorating security situation in the state of Israel poses serious risks and we are deeply concerned for your safety and well-being,” the statement said.

The department advised South Africans in Israel to immediately assess their safety and the security situation with the utmost urgency.

“If you feel unsafe or uncertain, we strongly advise you act without delay. Your safety takes absolute precedence.

“South Africans who wish to leave should not delay taking advantage of options that might become available.”

It reminded citizens they were responsible for their own travel arrangements and urged them to cross into Jordan or Egypt to escape Israel.

Speaking anonymously on Monday due to the strict regulations in the Middle East, former Gqeberha residents stressed their concerns about the situation.

A former Lorraine resident, who has lived outside Dubai with her husband and three children since 2011, said: “We saw and heard the missiles being blown to pieces mid-air.We saw the black smoke up close. The impact shook the windows, alarms went off and sirens wailed all around us.

“My children are petrified, they keep crying and we barely sleep, but fortunately we feel comfortable because of the UAE military working around the clock to protect us.”

She said her main concern was how the conflict would affect the economy.

“We have a lot of faith in the UAE. We’ll rather stay and fight than go back to SA.”

She said despite the situation, essential services continued.

“Water, groceries and petrol are being delivered to our homes. The stranded tourists are being accommodated.”

A former Walmer resident, who has been living with her husband in Doha, Qatar, for the past four years, said the conflict at the weekend was scary and surreal.

“We have been inundated with messages of concern and support from family and friends.

“People are anxious and there’s presently no escape.

“Ordinarily, Doha is one of the safest places in the world. I walk alone at night without fear. But there’s no defence against missiles or the debris that falls from the sky from the interceptions.”

She described the explosions in the sky as loud and too close for comfort.

“We received government alerts warning us to stay inside. We recorded every boom.

“I was falling asleep at 11.40pm [on Saturday] when there was another barrage of missiles. Of the 65 targeted at the US military base on Saturday, thankfully 63 were intercepted.”

“My husband and I presently work from home, but we are battling to concentrate.”

In Dubai, a 32-year-old former Gqeberha resident said life carried on as normal for her and her husband.

“The bombs are being intercepted. When intercepted, it is loud and the windows shake.

“But we’re not worried or scared. Some people are a bit nervous but that’s natural.

“The government seems to have it under control.

“We witness the bombs being intercepted and then hear the loud boom, but we carry on with our day. We are stuck here, so there is no point in panicking.”

Gqeberha travel agent Vanessa Prinsloo said the past few days had been awful, with a number of clients stuck in countries in the northern hemisphere.

“Qatar is not flying at all, neither is Emirates, and with Qatar they are not allowing reissuing onto other airlines,” she said.

“Emirates are at least allowing reissue onto some carriers.

“The major problem is flights on other airlines are full due to panic, and people with the means have booked on European and African carriers to get home.”

Prinsloo said most travel insurance companies do not cover for war or disruption due to war.

“Clients who are desperate to come back have to fork out money to get onto other carriers.”

Prinsloo said she was unsure when the airspace would open again but hoped flights would resume in the next 10 days.

East London-born Sonja-Mare Mollentze, who has been living in Dubai for nine years, said she was contacted by her family when news of the conflict broke.

“My family are concerned,” she said.

“Currently, all work outside of homes, like schools, universities and other office jobs, has been suspended until Wednesday when we will get another update.”

She said she had received no official communication from the South African embassy before the attacks.

“Expats in the UAE check on each other and help out where we can,” she said.

Another expat working as an accountant in Dubai said though they were safe for now, they were scared because they could constantly hear the missile explosions.

Gonubie’s Carol Shackleford, whose son and family are based in Abu Dhabi, said the situation was stressful.

“He and his wife have been there for about 12 years. They have two daughters.”

Shackleford said she found out about the latest attacks through her son.

“My son said America and Israel had attacked Iran.

“They had to make alternative living arrangements because they stay quite close to the army bases. For now, they are safe.”

Shackleford said as a mother and grandmother, the situation was extremely stressful, and there was nothing she could do.

Walter Sisulu University alumnus, media personality and property marketing guru Siphiwo “Spitch” Nzawumbi was among the South Africans caught in the drama when missiles struck Dubai, where he is based.

Dubai International Airport and a hotel were reportedly damaged.

As the situation in the UAE intensified, Nzawumbi turned to social media, calling for help.

“Can the SA media reach out? We are under attack,” he posted.

Mthatha-born boxer Siphamandla “Toy-Toy” Baleni and his trainer Khangelani Jack are trapped in the Philippines as their connecting flights to SA from Doha were cancelled.

Jack said they were meant to travel back to SA on Sunday night.

However, after travelling from Bohol to Manila, he said, they discovered international Emirates Airways and Qatar Airways flights across the region had been cancelled, forcing them to sleep on airport benches.

An East London-born politics and international relations lecturer based in Oman, a country adjacent to the UAE and Dubai, said despite warnings, South Africans there were relatively safe as Oman served as mediators.

The expat said the present conflict risked destabilising the entire region and could produce long-term social, political and economic consequences.

