Fiscal consolidation or more spending ― the budget debate continues

The annual debate between the National Treasury’s fiscal strategy of consolidation and debt stabilisation versus increased spending to stimulate economic growth and address the challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality kicked off once again in parliament on Tuesday.

It will continue during the annual public hearings on the budget, which parliament’s two finance committees and two appropriation committees will hold on Wednesday when NGOs can be expected to slam what they see as an austerity budget focused more on reducing debt than providing services to the population.

Doubts have and will be raised about the reliability of the Treasury’s economic growth forecasts, which it usually responds to by saying they are on a par with forecasts by other institutions. The Treasury has acknowledged its average economic growth forecast of 1.8% over the next three years is not sufficient to address the country’s socio-economic challenges.

The Treasury will address these criticisms at the scheduled meeting on Friday when it responds to the issues raised in the public hearings and will in all likelihood point to the onerous impact of debt service costs — which consume about R20 of every R100 of revenue collected and will amount to a total of R1.4-trillion over the next three years — on the government’s capacity to spend.

The Treasury is also likely to point out the social wage — expenditure on education, health, social grants and other services — consumes about 60% of total government non-interest expenditure over the medium term.

The Treasury projects gross loan debt to GDP to peak at 78.9% in 2025/26 declining to 76.5% in 2028/29.

On Tuesday the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) and the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC) briefed the committees on their views on the budget.

PBO deputy director for economics Seeraj Mohamed said there was a “disturbing” reliance by the Treasury on an increase in household spending — which is forecast to reach 68.2% of GDP by 2028 — to spur economic growth when the government would not be increasing its spending to enhance its contribution to GDP.

Growth overestimated

He said the 2026 Budget Review overestimated the growth in gross fixed capital formation from -2% in 2025 to 3.9% in 2028. The review estimated household consumption to contribute 1.4% of the 2% growth forecast for 2028.

An overview of previous years’ promises of government investment had failed to materialise, Mohamed pointed out, and the sectors that were targeted for investment had not promoted economic growth or employment.

“Households are not in a situation to keep pushing growth up,” unless there is a significant increase in government expenditure on basic services to increase the buying power of the population and on investment, Mohamed said.

“Inclusive economic growth requires shifting away from fiscal consolidation towards targeted investments in infrastructure, public services, skills and industrial policy. It also requires prioritising resources towards poor households, townships and rural economies. Such investments crowd in private sector activity by creating demand and reducing structural constraints and could lead to successes that improve sentiment and further drive investment.

“The projected decline in social assistance spending as a share of GDP signals a fiscal disconnect where current budget allocations are not aligned with the developmental and redistributive goals of the medium-term development plan.”

The PBO’s Sbusiswe Sibeko pointed out that fiscal consolidation and reduced expenditure on infrastructure constrained economic growth and tax revenue and set in motion a vicious cycle in which more fiscal consolidation was necessary.

FFC head of research Chen Tseng highlighted South Africa’s low economic growth, suggesting that the economy was stagnating, while the FFC’s Gianni Delle Donne said the Treasury’s economic growth outlook should be treated with caution as growth in the second and third quarters of 2025 seemed to be largely driven by price increases rather than increases in production. The FFC forecast real economic growth to trend downwards over the medium term.