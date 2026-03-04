SA willing to mediate in Middle East conflict if asked, says Ramaphosa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emergency response teams attend the scene of a fatal Iranian strike in Beit Shemesh in Israel on March 1 2026 after Iran launched missile barrages.

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa is willing to play a mediating role in the Middle East conflict if asked, President Cyril Ramaphosa told local media on the sidelines of an energy conference in Cape Town.

“South Africa is always ready to play a contributing role, either in mediation or whatever. If a gap opens or if we are asked, we always live up to our obligations,” Ramaphosa said, according to comments broadcast on Newzroom Afrika.

“If the opportunity were to open, we would talk and say there must be a ceasefire. Dialogue is always the best way of ending conflict and then ending the war. We want this war to come to an end immediately,” he said.

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa will be a safe corridor for goods and ships coming through SA amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. #IranIsraelWar #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/pjyahawcZj — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) March 4, 2026

Ramaphosa said the South African government was doing everything it could to bring home its citizens stranded in the region.