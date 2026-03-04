News

SA willing to mediate in Middle East conflict if asked, says Ramaphosa

President notes efforts to repatriate SA citizens stranded in the conflict region

Reuters Agency

Emergency response teams attend the scene of a fatal Iranian strike in Beit Shemesh in Israel on March 1 2026 after Iran launched missile barrages. (Itay Cohen)

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa is willing to play a mediating role in the Middle East conflict if asked, President Cyril Ramaphosa told local media on the sidelines of an energy conference in Cape Town.

“South Africa is always ready to play a contributing role, either in mediation or whatever. If a gap opens or if we are asked, we always live up to our obligations,” Ramaphosa said, according to comments broadcast on Newzroom Afrika.

“If the opportunity were to open, we would talk and say there must be a ceasefire. Dialogue is always the best way of ending conflict and then ending the war. We want this war to come to an end immediately,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the South African government was doing everything it could to bring home its citizens stranded in the region.

