WATCH | Madlanga criticises Mogotsi’s ‘useless’ medical certificate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has described North West businessman Brown Mogotsi’s medical certificate, submitted to the commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in the justice cluster on Monday, as “useless”.

Mogotsi was scheduled to appear before the commission on Monday but cited ill health. He submitted his medical certificate later on Monday after requesting to be excused from his scheduled appearance.

Commission chair Madlanga, addressing Mogotsi on Wednesday, said the medical certificate he submitted was useless because it did not give any details to satisfy the commission of Mogotsi’s condition warranting his absence before the commission.

He said the medical certificate merely stated Mogotsi could not attend due to a “medical condition”.

“Just saying medical condition, that is useless. Ordinarily, that is something we can and should not accept,” Madlanga said.

#MadlangaCommision: Commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga says Brown Mogotsi submitted a "useless medical certificate" to the commission. @BDliveSA pic.twitter.com/k5ZxnX4OqN — Sine🌻🗞️ (@Sinesipho_LR) March 4, 2026

The retired Constitutional Court judge said he was aware of the legal rights to confidentiality of medical records. He said Mogotsi’s doctor could be called to the commission to give details on his condition in-camera.

“We believe we are entitled to call on the medical doctor concerned to explain what the medical condition is,” Madlanga said.

He said the commission was considering submitting medical certificates before it, including Mogotsi’s, to the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) for further scrutiny.

“We are also entitled to furnish the medical certificate to the council that governs the medical profession for it to inform us, professionally, whether what is written on the certificate makes sense medically.

“We are seriously considering doing that. We are not going to sit here and continue receiving useless medical certificates, like yours appears to be,” he said.

Mogotsi consented to his medical certificate being scrutinised.

He told the commission he was unwell but said “it will never happen again”.

#MadlangaCommision: "It will never happen again": Brown Mogotsi tells commission he was really sick and could not appear on Monday. The commission is considering submitting his medical certificate to a council that provides oversight to doctors. pic.twitter.com/ITX2JtRxtF — Sine🌻🗞️ (@Sinesipho_LR) March 4, 2026

Mogotsi is not the first witness to skip testimony on a scheduled date by citing ill health.

Last month Madlanga commission of inquiry commissioner Sesi Baloyi proposed that evidence leaders consider subpoenaing doctors to testify after a witness who was meant to testify filed a last-minute and unclear sick note.

The witness, whose name is being withheld for safety reasons, works with crime intelligence agents and informants. Mogotsi testified he was an intelligence informant.

Previously, the commission had to postpone the testimony of Fannie Nkosi (Witness F), a police officer who worked closely with suspended deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, due to hospitalisation.

Nkosi testified for about two days, but testimony was halted midway for health reasons.

The commission is in a race against time. It has a deadline of March 16 to conclude hearings.