Dirco urges South Africans trapped in Middle East to exit troubled region

Minister Ronald Lamola's department of international relations and co-operation says South Africans are strongly discouraged from all non-essential travel to the conflict region at this time.

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) has urged the nearly 6,500 South Africans stranded in the Middle East conflict zone to seize the brief window created by the resumption of commercial flights and leave while travel routes remain open.

It noted the increase in registration by South Africans on the Travel Smart system, “with more than 6,400 South African citizens in the Middle East registering their presence as of Wednesday”.

South Africans and other travellers in the region were stranded after major commercial airlines cancelled flights and several countries in the Middle East closed their airspace during a dramatic escalation that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in co-ordinated US and Israeli airstrikes. Retaliatory strikes by Iran in the Gulf region followed.

The strikes, which triggered widespread disruption to civil aviation and regional instability, also killed many other people.

The US said the strikes were aimed at stopping Iran from developing nuclear weapons capability, while Israel viewed Tehran’s purported nuclear and missile programme as an existential security threat.

“South African citizens in the region for non-essential travel who wish to evacuate cities and countries affected by the interstate conflict in the Middle East are strongly advised to use the official channels listed below.”

Official contact information for consular support:

South African emergency line (Dirco): +27 12 351 1000 (request consular services)

South African embassy (Amman, Jordan): +962 6-461-5167

Jordan Border Inquiry: +962 5 393 3031

Email for co-ordination: ngwanyaa@dirco.gov.za or segevl@dirco.gov.za

Emergency Consular Support:

Litha Ngwanya: +972 50-520-8100 | Email ngwanyaa@dirco.gov.za

Lizelle Segev: +972 54-588-0698 | Email segevl@dirco.gov.za

Dirco said the measure was essential to prepare for an exit from the danger zone as soon as it was safe to secure passage.

“We urge all citizens to note several airlines have resumed limited commercial flights out of the region. Citizens are strongly encouraged to take immediate advantage of this opportunity to leave, as heavy attacks are regrettably expected to continue in the coming days. Your safety is our paramount concern. Furthermore, South Africans are strongly discouraged from all non-essential travel to the region at this time.”

Dirco said the country reiterated its firm call on all parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint and to act in a manner consistent with “international law, international humanitarian law, and the principles of the UN Charter”.