Edgar Sishi to join IMF after Treasury success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Treasury deputy director-general (DDG) Edgar Sishi is leaving the Treasury at the end of February to join the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sishi joined the Treasury almost two decades ago and has been an integral part of the senior leadership of the department for several years. He took over the Budget Office during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and has played a crucial role in navigating public finances through unprecedented challenges.

His leadership helped to achieve the turning point in South Africa’s public finances that was evident in the 2026 budget, with debt stabilising for the first time since before the 2008 global financial crisis.

The improvement in public finances will support faster growth and lower borrowing costs, while protecting the future sustainability of social spending.

“The National Treasury thanks Edgar for his dedicated service to the department and to South Africa, and congratulates him on his new post,” Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse said.

“The departure of a senior official is always challenging for the institution, but Edgar has built a strong team at the Budget Office, and I have full confidence in their ability to maintain the very high standards set under his stewardship,” Pieterse said.

From April 1, three chief directors with direct exposure to the budget process will act on a rotational basis, beginning with Marumo Maake, who was previously acting head of the Budget Office from April 2025 to October 2025.

The Treasury will begin a recruitment process for a new permanent DDG Budget Office as soon as possible, it says.