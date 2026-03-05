EDITORIAL | Sweeping labour law reforms open for public comment after talks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cosatu opposes the blanket exemption from bargaining council collective agreements granted to new small businesses employing fewer than 50 workers in their first two years of existence. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

Far-reaching amendments to the country’s labour laws have been gazetted for public comment by the department of employment & labour after more than two years of tough negotiations between business, labour and government.

Some of the proposed amendments in the omnibus Labour Laws Amendment Bill and the Labour Relations Amendment Bill have been broadly welcomed by Business Unity SA (Busa) as contributing to a conducive environment for job creation.

Among the positive moves is the gender-equitable provision of parental leave in line with a Constitutional Court judgment.

Business, however, is opposed to certain proposals such as the doubling of retrenchment pay from one week’s wages for each completed year of service to two weeks.

For a company forced to retrench due to financial difficulties or because of a restructuring, this could impose an onerous burden. However, for workers faced with the prospect of unemployment, it will offer relief.

On the other hand, Cosatu opposes the blanket exemption from bargaining council collective agreements granted to new small businesses employing fewer than 50 workers in their first two years of existence.

Small businesses, the lifeblood of any economy, have long complained about the onerous obligation to pay the high wages negotiated at the bargaining councils between large companies and trade unions, especially in the early years of their existence when they are vulnerable to failure.

Trade unions for their part argue that such a measure is the thin edge of the wedge that will undermine the force of the agreements.

Labour will certainly endorse the protections and bargaining rights being proposed for vulnerable workers such as those “on-call”, zero-hours, or min-max contracts, a proposal that business opposes.

The department of employment & labour says these employees, often in retail, security or hospitality, are frequently vulnerable to irregular hours, no guaranteed income and last-minute cancellations.

The proposed amendments will require employers to set out in writing the guaranteed hours, maximum hours, availability periods, and reasonable notice periods for reporting or cancelling shifts. If an employer cancels work without proper notice, the employee must be paid for those hours.

Agreement was, however, reached on capping unfair dismissal awards at R1.8m, but not on excluding pension, medical benefits and contractual bonuses from minimum wage calculations, a measure that Cosatu strongly supports but Busa opposes, saying it will put additional pressure on employers, particularly in the agricultural and domestic sectors.

Millions of workers are paid the national minimum wage.

Other proposed reforms relate to the jurisdictional powers of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) and bargaining councils, which Busa believes will streamline labour relation operations and the processing of disputes.

It also welcomes proposals to make it easier to dismiss workers who do not meet job requirements, saying it will encourage employment, though here again trade unions are against them.

Employees can be dismissed without a hearing in the first three months of employment or within the probation period if it is longer. Disciplinary procedures have also been simplified.

Two government notices were issued last week, one withdrawing the exemption for employers from paying retirement contributions to retirement funds and the other expressing the intention to deem persons in the film and television industry as employees.

There is a long process ahead before the proposed amendments land in the statute books. But all in all, they seem to balance the interests of business and labour.