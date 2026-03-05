Government adopts intelligence-driven strategy to combat organised crime

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The government has adopted an integrated, co-ordinated, intelligence-driven approach to fight organised crime and criminal syndicates, acting police minister Firoz Cachalia told MPs on Wednesday.

The national organised crime combating group will, he said, address 12 dimensions of organised crime: gang violence, cross-border crimes, extortion, vehicle and truck hijacking, political killings, proliferation of firearms, stock theft, transport violence, drugs and substance abuse, infrastructure crimes, illicit trading and all forms of organised crime.

Cachalia was answering a question in the National Assembly during a question-and-answer session with the peace & security cluster of ministers. He was asked about the measures he will put in place to step up the fight against organised crime and criminal syndicates by using technology, intelligence and integrated law enforcement.

Centralised command structure

Cachalia said there will be a centralised command structure for the strategy with decentralised execution and interdepartmental integration.

“I think the adoption of an organised crime strategy is an important development,” Cachalia said, saying it will be partly funded from the police budget over the next three years.

The challenge will be in implementation, as it will further resourcing and the development of new capabilities, particularly in detective services and crime intelligence.

The acting minister said he is considering the establishment of a multi-stakeholder council to monitor the implementation of the organised crime strategy. Such a structure would provide the necessary political oversight to monitor and assess outcomes.

Cachalia said in reply to another question that 160 retired detectives have been rehired by the SAPS, 62 of whom will be deployed to the Western Cape, where the SANDF will also be sent to combat gang violence.

On Friday, Cachalia will meet provincial police MECs to discuss interprovincial co-ordination and the role of community policing. A focus is also needed on municipalities, he said.