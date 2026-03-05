MP demands O’Sullivan retract R600,000 debt claim

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 10: Paul O'Sullivan testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on February 10, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

MK party MP David Skosana has demanded that forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan retract allegations that he owes more than R600,000 to a bank, telling an ad hoc committee in parliament he has proof the debt was settled last year.

The exchange unfolded during the committee’s proceedings on Thursday, where Skosana confronted O’Sullivan over remarks made during a confrontation outside parliament last week.

ANC MP Khusela Sangoni earlier raised concerns about O’Sullivan’s alleged access to personal financial information, including credit records. Sangoni referred to testimony given to parliament on Wednesday by former senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advocate Michael Mashuga, who suggested O’Sullivan may have contravened both the NPA Act and the National Credit Act.

Mashuga told the committee O’Sullivan appeared to repeatedly obtain personal credit and financial information about private citizens, raising questions about whether he had the authority to do so.

O’Sullivan rejected the suggestion he had acted unlawfully. “Chairman, that’s not correct. If you look at the act — and I don’t have it in front of me because I didn’t know the question would be coming — it makes it clear that the information can be used for fraud prevention and fraud investigation purposes,” he said.

“Fraud and corruption are pretty much the same thing. Quite often a person is charged with fraud and corruption, or just corruption, or just fraud. Those investigations are investigative tools.”

He added certified fraud examiners conducting investigations had access to such tools under professional codes of conduct. During his questioning, Skosana told the committee the allegation he owed money to a bank was false and related to an old default judgment that had already been settled.

“He made some allegations about me that I must pay my debt at the bank. I want to say here that at a later stage I will show him and you, chairperson, that I have proof that the money was paid last year,” Skosana said.

He said the judgment related to a company called Landiwe Security Projects and insisted the matter had long been resolved. “That judgment he is talking about is old — it is history — and I have proof here that the money was paid,” he said.

Skosana then handed O’Sullivan documents during the meeting, which he said showed proof of a bank transfer confirming the debt had been settled.

Later in his questioning, Skosana attempted to discredit O’Sullivan by playing a clip from the African Renaissance podcast in which former national police commissioner George Fivaz described the investigator as “a name dropper” who seeks attention.

Skosana also accused O’Sullivan of repeating the debt allegation in media interviews and demanded he retract the claim and apologise.

The dispute follows O’Sullivan’s apology to parliament after he walked out of the committee meeting while still being questioned. Committee chair Molapi Soviet Lekganyane told members O’Sullivan had written to apologise for leaving the proceedings without permission.

In the letter, O’Sullivan apologised to National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza, Lekganyane and members of the committee, as well as MPs present during the meeting.

The tension stems from last week’s meeting when O’Sullivan left the committee room without the chair’s permission. Several MPs objected as Skosana followed him outside parliament in what appeared to be an attempt to confront him.

As O’Sullivan entered his vehicle, Skosana shouted that he was running away from the committee. O’Sullivan responded by accusing the MK party MP of failing to settle a bank debt.

“Here is the problem — you are no longer in parliament. You are standing outside parliament. And you are lying through your teeth. You should just go and pay the debt that you owe to the bank,” O’Sullivan said.

The committee’s proceedings are continuing.