SA agriculture defies US tariffs with global export surge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s agricultural sector recorded a strong export performance in the fourth quarter of 2025, underscoring the sector’s resilience despite mounting global trade pressures.

According to the department of agriculture, SA’s total exports reached a record R581.5bn by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. Agricultural exports accounted for R268.7bn of that figure, marking the sector’s strongest performance since the Covid pandemic. The figure represents year-on-year growth of about 9% compared with the R243.7bn recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The export growth was achieved despite several challenges, including a strengthening rand, tighter regulatory requirements in some international markets and the introduction of the US’s 30% “Liberation Day” tariffs. These tariffs had a noticeable impact on South Africa’s agricultural exports to the US, which declined 36% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen said the sector’s ability to sustain export growth reflected a deliberate strategy to diversify markets.

“A sector that is not only resilient but increasingly strategic in its approach to global markets,” he said.

While exports to the US declined sharply due to higher tariffs, Steenhuisen said increased trade with other regions offset those losses.

A sector that is not only resilient but increasingly strategic in its approach to global markets — John Steenhuisen, agriculture minister

Exports remain heavily concentrated within Africa, which accounts for about 53% of South Africa’s agricultural export markets. Asia and the Middle East represent about 17%, the EU about 16%, while the remaining 14% is distributed across other global markets, including North and South America.

Several regions recorded particularly strong growth during 2025. Exports to the UK increased 21%, trade with Brics+ countries grew 31%, exports to the EU expanded 9% and trade within the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) increased 8%.

The sector’s trade surplus also improved, rising to R24.6bn in the fourth quarter compared with about R20bn during 2024. This surplus continues to provide an important contribution to South Africa’s balance of payments.

The government’s policy support has also played a role in strengthening the sector. Through the Agriculture & Agro-processing Master Plan, public and private financial institutions have unlocked R1.2bn in funding for irrigation upgrades and packhouse expansion. These investments have helped reduce post-harvest losses by about 15% since 2024.

Technological modernisation has further improved productivity. Commercial farms have increasingly adopted satellite-guided fertilisation, drone-based pest monitoring and soil-moisture sensors linked to precision irrigation systems, reducing water use by 18%-25%.

Top exports

Fruits and nuts were the largest export category in the fourth quarter, accounting for about 26% of agricultural exports. Other top export products included table grapes, maize, berries, wine, citrus, apples and pears, sugar, nuts, fruit juice and wool.

Steenhuisen said further expansion is expected as new market access agreements take effect. South Africa has recently secured access for stone fruit exports to China while the first shipment of South African table grapes to the Philippines is en route. Negotiations are also under way to open the Philippines market to South Africa’s apples and pears.

The strong export performance has also been accompanied by employment growth. According to Statistics South Africa’s quarterly labour force survey, agriculture added 30,000 jobs in the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing total sector employment to about 950,000 people.

Steenhuisen said the figures demonstrate the sector’s broader economic contribution. Primary agriculture contributes about 2.8% to GDP while the full agricultural value chain accounts for about 14% of the country’s R7.34-trillion economy.