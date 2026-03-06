Sponsors score as Betway SA20 Season 4 delivers ‘unprecedented’ commercial value

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From the action and the stakes to the fans, Betway SA20 Season 4 delivered cricket like you’ve never seen before.

Season 4 of Betway SA20 showcased the premier T20 cricket league’s robust commercial and stakeholder strength, with fans remaining at the heart of every partner activation.

The season, which ran from December 26 2025 to January 26, combined world-class cricket with innovative brand activations and high-stakes giveaways, giving spectators incredible experiences and value for their tickets.

From spectacular one-handed catches and life-changing car giveaways to millions in cash rewards, Betway SA20 and its commercial partners continued to raise the bar. Watch the highlights video below to relive the action, the prizes and the atmosphere that defined this year’s tournament.

After four successful seasons as the competition’s title partner, Betway has seen its association with the league reach “unprecedented levels” in the SA market.

Betway’s head of sponsorship Mark Rowles says the company is fortunate to have been part of the SA20 journey from the beginning.

“Our brand awareness and association as the title sponsor of the tournament continues to grow and reach almost unprecedented levels in the SA market,” he says.

“We are proud to be involved with a tournament that continues to break records for stadium attendance as this was a key objective when it all began.”

Rowles adds that Betway is deriving incredible business value by hosting key partners, customers and suppliers at the tournament, and the demand for these experiences also reached new heights in Season 4.

We are proud to be involved with a tournament that continues to break records for stadium attendance as this was a key objective when it all began — Mark Rowles, head of sponsorship, Betway

A new addition to the Betway SA20 most-recent season was the “Ballin’ with Suzuki” partner activation led by the league’s proud vehicle partner, which was popular with fans from the start.

The campaign received over 140,000 entries and tasked fans into guessing how many cricket balls were inside a Suzuki Swift.

The finale at Newlands Stadium saw Nikita Gelandt from Gqeberha win a brand-new Suzuki Swift GL + MT hatchback by correctly guessing 8,363 balls.

Gelandt says: “My heartfelt gratitude to Suzuki for changing my life. I entered the competition so many times and never imagined that one of the entries would get me here. This has been an incredible start to 2026.”

Official banking partner Absa leveraged giveaways to reinforce the idea of “turning everyday banking into moments that truly matter”.

Through the Absa Card Play of the Day and Absa Moneyball, the bank rewarded both new and existing customers instantly at stadiums, contributing a total of R3m in rewards.

“Our involvement in Season 4 of the Betway SA20 through instant rewards at the stadium allowed us to create meaningful value for our customers, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to recognising customer loyalty and creating moments that truly matter,” says Absa Personal and Private Banking managing executive Thabisa Mkhwanazi.

For partners like DP World, Rain, King Price and Switch Energy Drink, the tournament offered a platform to showcase innovation and build brand equity.

DP World, returning as the global logistics partner, used the competition to demonstrate their “smart logistics” capabilities. The iconic DP World Smart Truck became a fixture of the season, delivering the match ball to umpires at every game.

“SA20’s global cricket reach aligns with DP World’s global supply chain footprint,” says Esha Mansingh, DP World’s head of corporate affairs and sustainability, Sub-Saharan Africa.

“It’s provided an exciting platform for us to generate brand awareness, recognition and understanding.”

My heartfelt gratitude to Suzuki for changing my life. I entered the competition so many times and never imagined that one of the entries would get me here — Nikita Gelandt, winner of Betway SA20's Ballin’ with Suzuki contest

Meanwhile, Rain used the fourth season to cement its place in the Gen A culture, while also accelerating its brand awareness with the popular bat and ball giveaways.

Head of Rain Cricket Sponsorship, Doug Worth, says: “Beyond media value, the partnership has embedded Rain into a fast-growing sporting ecosystem that blends innovation, youth culture, and mass reach. This has helped us to deliver sustained business value and long-term brand equity.”

Official Energy Drink partner, Switch, brought the energy and festivities to the concourse, where fans had an opportunity to win R5,000 with the Ag Flip Switch Challenge at all of the 34 matches.

On the field, King Price Insurance led the rebrand of the striking new look of the match officials, bringing fun and innovation to all the important umpire decisions.

In the stands, Castle Lite, the beer-pouring partner of Betway SA20, supplied ice-cold Castle Lites to fans at stadiums, which added to the vibrant match-day atmosphere.

The league’s workwear partner, Jonsson Workwear, ensured the league staff, groundsmen and commentators looked sharp and professional throughout the season.

Social impact partner Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA also benefitted, with R500,000 raised towards social development in the country.

This article was sponsored by Betway SA20.