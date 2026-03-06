Trent breaks down under questioning as MPs probe Ipid role

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former forensic investigator Sarah-Jane Trent broke down in tears during a tense appearance before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Thursday, as MPs pressed her on the legality of private individuals assisting investigations conducted by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Trent, a former associate of private investigator Paul O’Sullivan, appeared before the committee established to investigate allegations of criminal infiltration and interference within South Africa’s law-enforcement institutions. The inquiry was triggered by allegations raised by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a media briefing in July 2025.

Her testimony followed that of O’Sullivan earlier in the day and were part of the committee’s examination of claims that private actors had improperly influenced Ipid investigations, particularly those involving former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

In her affidavit submitted to the committee, Trent describes herself as an attorney on the non-practising roll and a certified fraud examiner who previously worked for Paul O’Sullivan & Associates and the non-profit organisation Forensics for Justice.

She told MPs that she began assisting O’Sullivan in 2015 on a trial basis, initially providing research support before later becoming corporate counsel and eventually a director in the organisation.

Her work, she said, included forensic investigations, compiling criminal complaints and reports, and assisting institutions in investigations into corruption and fraud.

Much of the questioning focused on the nature of her involvement in investigations conducted by Ipid, particularly the probe into Phahlane.

Evidence leader advocate Bongiwe Mkhize asked Trent to explain how she became involved in the investigation and what work she performed for Ipid investigators. Trent said her role largely involved conducting research and providing information when requested.

“We did … I did a lot of desktop research, and then it would be sort of a file note on media articles or social media things, or [I would] go on Twitter and see what’s happening. And I would then send it,” she told the committee.

Trent confirmed that she had met with former Ipid head Robert McBride and senior investigator Mandla Mahlangu during the investigation into Phahlane. In her affidavit, she states that she met with Ipid investigators Mahlangu and Temane Binang in November 2016, who asked for assistance during the early stages of the probe.

She also confirmed accompanying Ipid investigators to the Sable Hills estate, where Phahlane had built a house. According to her affidavit, the investigators travelled in O’Sullivan’s vehicle due to space constraints, with O’Sullivan and Trent accompanying them while the Ipid officials conducted the official investigation.

MPs repeatedly questioned whether private individuals were legally permitted to assist the police watchdog in this way and asked Trent to identify the specific provisions in the Ipid Act that allowed such co-operation.

When pressed to point to the exact section of the legislation authorising this arrangement, Trent struggled to provide a clear answer.

She told MPs she believed the Ipid Act allowed investigators to obtain assistance and information where necessary, but she was unable to cite the specific legal provision when members asked for the exact clause.

As questioning continued, MPs raised concerns that allowing private actors to play a role in investigations could compromise the independence of the police watchdog.

Under sustained questioning about the legal framework governing Ipid’s use of external assistance, Trent became visibly distressed and eventually broke down in tears. Proceedings were briefly paused to allow her to compose herself before the hearing resumed.

During her testimony Trent also revealed that she had previously had what she described as a brief “semi-social” relationship with former Ipid head McBride.

“I had a semi-social relationship with Robert McBride, which didn’t last for long. It was nothing like ‘I love you’ or ‘I will do anything for you’. I’m just not sure how to explain it,” she told the committee, her voice breaking as she attempted to clarify the nature of their connection.

Trent said the relationship had been short-lived and denied that it had influenced any investigations or constituted improper conduct.

Her appearance comes after earlier testimony before the committee by former National Prosecuting Authority prosecutor advocate Molatlhwa Mashuga, who alleged that Ipid’s investigation into Phahlane had been compromised by the involvement of O’Sullivan and Trent.

Mashuga told MPs that Ipid had effectively relinquished core investigative responsibilities to private individuals during the probe and alleged that O’Sullivan and Trent had exchanged favours with Ipid officials in connection with the investigation.

He also told the committee that O’Sullivan and Trent had acted like investigators during visits to the Sable Hills estate, where Phahlane’s property is located, and that provisions of the Ipid Act had been contravened.

Former acting national police commissioner Phahlane has also previously told the committee that the police watchdog had been infiltrated by O’Sullivan, an allegation O’Sullivan has rejected.

In her affidavit, Trent denies infiltrating Ipid or acting as an investigator. She states that she only assisted Ipid officials when asked and did not exercise any investigative powers.

