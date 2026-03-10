Africa has highest aviation accident rate for commercial flights, SA has none

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At seven accidents, Africa recorded the highest commercial aviation accident rate in the world last year, according to the 2025 Safety Report released by the International Air Transport Association (Iata) on Monday.

The vast majority of global onboard fatalities, however, occurred on just two flights: one in India and the other in the US.

The report examines accidents and incidents involving commercial airline flights.

The latest annual report of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (for the 2024/2025 financial year) shows a zero commercial airline accident rate in South Africa for the past 40 years. Africa’s highest score is despite the African region having improved its accident rate from 12.13 per million sectors in 2024 to 7.86 in 2025. A sector is defined as a single, non-stop flight leg between two destinations.

Of the accidents involving operators based in Africa, 71% involved turboprop aircraft. The most common types of accidents in Africa were those taking place during runway excursions or where the cause could not be precisely categorised for various reasons, including due to insufficient information.

Iata said its data since 2018 shows that the African region accounts for most accident cases that could not be precisely categorised. For the airline association, whose members represent about 85% of global air traffic in total, that underscores the need for improved compliance with state investigation obligations.

Globally, there were 51 accidents in 2025 against the backdrop of 38.7-million flights undertaken. Eight of the 51 accidents involved fatalities, of which 394 occurred on board. Air India 171 (with 241 fatalities) and PSA Airlines flight 5342 (with 64 fatalities) accounted for more than 77% of all loss of life on board aircraft in 2025. Fatality risk, which measures the potential for loss of life, increased to 0.17 per million flights, higher than the 0.06 in 2024. The fatality risk for Africa increased from zero in 2024 to 2.19 in 2025.

The most common accidents globally in 2025 were tail strikes, landing gear events, runway excursions and ground damage. For Iata, this underscores the importance of take-off, landing, and ground-handling safety measures. Airport facilities contributed to 16% of accidents in 2025. For Iata this reinforces the need to fully comply with global standards.

“Airport infrastructure and runway environments play a critical role in accident outcomes. In several events, rigid obstacles near runways increased accident severity, likely turning otherwise survivable occurrences into fatal ones,” said Iata director-general Willie Walsh.

The report found conflict zones were driving rerouting and operational complexity. In some regions, military activity had occurred in or near flight corridors. The latest example is the disruption caused by the outbreak of war between the US/Israel and Iran. Iata calls for close co-ordination between military and civil authorities to ensure the safe operations of civil aircraft.

Furthermore, incidents of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference capable of misleading aircraft navigation systems have risen sharply in recent years. Instances of reported jamming in 2025 increased by 67% compared with 2023, while reported GPS spoofing incidents rose by 193%.

“GNSS interference events are deeply concerning. Airlines rely on GNSS for safe and efficient flight operations. While system redundancies support safe operations in the face of these deliberate acts, immediate steps by governments and air navigation service providers are needed to improve situational awareness and enhance mitigation tools for pilots,” said Walsh.

“Flying is the safest form of long-distance travel. Accidents are extremely rare and each one reminds us to be even more focused on continuous improvement through global standards and collaboration guided by safety data. The result of that effort is clear in how the five-year rolling average rate for fatal accidents has improved.”