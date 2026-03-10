SCA rules in favour of Pepkor boss Pieter Erasmus in R320m tax case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pepkor boss Pieter Erasmus has been in Sars' crosshairs over the past three years.

Pepkor boss Pieter Erasmus has emerged victorious in his R320m tax battle with the South African Revenue Service (Sars), in a case that sent the tax agency back to the drawing board in how it deals with high-value clients with complex tax affairs.

Erasmus, who recently sold more than R500m of the group’s shares, has been in Sars’ crosshairs over the past three years, but claimed he did not owe the fiscus money over transactions related to the purchase of Pepkor shares.

Business Day first reported on the dispute when the agency pursued Erasmus for being party to an “impermissible tax avoidance arrangement” in terms of the Income Tax Act.

In about 2015 Erasmus and Treemo concluded a sale and subscription agreement in terms of which Erasmus sold shares held by him in Pepkor to Treemo for R510m in exchange for the issue to him of class B shares in Treemo.

The agreement also provided for the sale by Erasmus of the class C shares he held in an entity, Newshelf 1093, for R750m, which was settled by the issue to him of class B shares in Treemo.

Erasmus’ family declared the dividends in his 2016 year of assessment but had claimed that any tax that may have been payable was offset by a significant balance of secondary tax on company credit that had been acquired by Treemo.

Erasmus thus declared that no tax was due by him regarding the dividend payments he had received.

However, Sars argued that the cash distributions from Treemo constituted dividend payments to Erasmus and his family trust, which were therefore subject to dividend tax.

Sars furnished him with an assessment of R183.5m in dividends tax, an understatement penalty of R137.6m, plus interest.

Sars’ position was that Newshelf 1093 had repurchased its own shares from Treemo and that the substantial proceeds from this share repurchase were then paid to Erasmus as dividends, thus shielding him from tax by credits that Treemo had acquired in an earlier “dividend strip” transaction.

Pushback

Erasmus pushed back against the tax agency’s position, lodging an appeal with it, which was declined, forcing him to seek legal recourse.

After Erasmus’ pushback, Sars changed tack and abandoned its reliance on the Newshelf share repurchase and instead contended that the avoidance arrangement was a circular flow of funds involving the trust’s subscription for shares in Treemo and a related call option agreement.

Sars was of the view that it was within its province to make these changes in its assessment based on a bank statement annexed to Erasmus’ replying affidavit in the review proceedings he had launched to challenge the initial assessment.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last week sided with the high court, finding that Sars lacks such powers.

“The modification and amendment affect both components of the commissioner’s assessment powers under the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR). They go to the core of the determination made by the commissioner,” the SCA ruled on Thursday.

“In effect, they amount to a new exercise of that power without the requisite prior legal steps having been followed. This is not permitted under the GAAR provisions… the rule 31 [legal instruments Sars relied on to amend its assessment] statement is fundamentally flawed in this respect and constitutes an irregular step.”