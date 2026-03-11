FlySafair adds fuel surcharge as oil shock hits aviation sector

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FlySafair will impose a fuel surcharge on all flights from March 12. File photo.

South Africa’s aviation sector is starting to feel the impact of the global oil shock triggered by the conflict in the Middle East.

Domestic carrier FlySafair said on Wednesday it will impose a fuel surcharge on all flights from March 12, even as state-owned SAA insists it can keep fares steady.

Jet A1 prices at South African coastal airports have surged about 70% in a single week, a direct consequence of the effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran following strikes by US military forces on February 28.

FlySafair noted it is not alone globally. Carriers including Japan Airlines, ANA and several European operators routinely apply fuel hikes.

Tanker traffic through the strait has collapsed by an estimated 70 to 80%, sending Brent crude briefly past $100 per barrel on Monday before settling in a volatile $87 to $91 range.

FlySafair, South Africa’s largest low-cost carrier by domestic passenger numbers, said the surcharge, which it has resisted throughout its 12-year history, is now unavoidable.

Fuel accounts for 50 to 55% of the airline’s direct operating costs, and at current price levels, each Boeing 737-800 flight hour is costing an additional R35,000. The surcharge applies to all departures on or before May 12 2026 and will be itemised separately on tickets with amounts varying by route length.

“We will be specifically itemising this temporary dynamic fuel surcharge on all tickets to ensure fairness and transparency to our customers,” said Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair.

Fully exposed

Unlike many major international carriers that lock in fuel prices months or years in advance, FlySafair is fully exposed to spot market prices, meaning every move in global oil markets hits its cost base immediately.

The airline said it is in ongoing contact with suppliers, monitoring import schedules and evaluating all available supply channels.

SAA, however, said that it has secured enough jet fuel to maintain its full flight schedule, seeking to reassure passengers and investors as escalating tensions in the Middle East stoke fears of an oil supply shock that could ground carriers across the continent.

The airline, which emerged from a prolonged restructuring, said it operates under established supply agreements with licensed fuel providers at every airport it serves.

South Africa’s mix of domestic refining capacity and import infrastructure gives the carrier a buffer against the kind of regional disruptions that have rattled airlines with heavier exposure to Gulf supply routes.

“Geopolitical developments can influence global oil prices and aviation logistics, and the airline industry is accustomed to planning for such uncertainties,” said SAA CEO John Lamola.

Jet fuel typically accounts for 20% to 30% of an airline’s operating costs and has become a focal point for carriers worldwide as Brent crude prices fluctuate on supply uncertainty.

Lamola said the airline maintains risk management and supply planning frameworks to anticipate and contain disruptions.

The airline has also pledged to shield passengers from sudden fare increases, a sensitive commitment for a state-owned carrier that is still rebuilding public trust following its 2020 business rescue proceedings.

“At this stage, the airline does not anticipate any immediate disruption to its fuel availability. South Africa sources aviation fuel through multiple supply channels, including domestic refining capacity and established import infrastructure, providing resilience against potential regional supply volatility,” SAA said.

“SAA operates under established fuel supply agreements with licensed providers at all airports we serve. These suppliers maintain inventories and infrastructure to support continuous operations. Based on current planning and supplier assurances, SAA has sufficient fuel arrangements in place to support its flight schedule.”

The Fuels Industry Association of South Africa said South Africa’s heavy reliance on Gulf imports makes the country structurally exposed to the Hormuz crisis.

“While global oil markets have experienced price volatility as a result of these developments, it is important to emphasise that South Africa’s fuel supply remains stable for the time being, and the industry has not observed any systematic fuel shortages,” said head of communications Phila Mzamo.

“The Fuels Industry Association of South Africa emphasises that the local fuels industry does not control international crude oil prices or the exchange rate.

“Domestic fuel prices are set through South Africa’s regulated fuel pricing framework, which is administered by the department of mineral & petroleum resources.

“Pump prices are adjusted monthly based on international product prices and the prevailing exchange rate, and the industry does not determine or set retail fuel prices.”

• This story was updated on March 11 2026 with new information.