Jet fuel secured by SAA despite oil supply fears

South African Airways (SAA) has said it has secured enough jet fuel to maintain its full flight schedule, seeking to reassure passengers and investors as escalating tensions in the Middle East stoke fears of an oil supply shock that could ground carriers across the continent.

The airline, which emerged from a prolonged restructuring, said it operates under established supply agreements with licensed fuel providers at every airport it serves. South Africa’s mix of domestic refining capacity and import infrastructure gives the carrier a buffer against the kind of regional disruptions that have rattled airlines with heavier exposure to Gulf supply routes.

“Geopolitical developments can influence global oil prices and aviation logistics, and the airline industry is accustomed to planning for such uncertainties,” SAA CEO John Lamola said.

Jet fuel typically accounts for 20% to 30% of an airline’s operating costs and has become a focal point for carriers worldwide as Brent crude prices fluctuate on supply uncertainty.

Lamola said the airline maintains risk management and supply planning frameworks to anticipate and contain disruptions. The airline also pledged to shield passengers from sudden fare increases, a sensitive commitment for a state-owned carrier that is still rebuilding public trust following its 2020 business rescue proceedings.

“At this stage, the airline does not anticipate any immediate disruption to its fuel availability. South Africa sources aviation fuel through multiple supply channels, including domestic refining capacity and established import infrastructure, providing resilience against potential regional supply volatility,” SAA said.

“SAA operates under established fuel supply agreements with licensed providers at all airports we serve. These suppliers maintain inventories and infrastructure to support continuous operations. Based on current planning and supplier assurances, SAA has sufficient fuel arrangements in place to support its flight schedule.”