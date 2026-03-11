Loewald to join PSG board post-Sarb retirement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) chief economist and member of the monetary policy committee Christopher Loewald is set to join the board of financial services group PSG Financial Services shortly after taking early retirement from the institution.

The central bank said in January Loewald had opted to take early retirement from March, bringing down the curtain on a public service career spanning more than three decades.

Loewald, who has been with the institution since 2011, has taken a six-month cooling-off period, after which he will join the board of PSG as a non-executive director from September.

“Prior to joining the Sarb in 2011, he spent 13 years at National Treasury, where he was responsible for developing South Africa’s macroeconomic policy, serving on joint committees of the Sarb and National Treasury to facilitate policy co-ordination,” the board announced.

“The board confirms that, in compliance with the JSE Listings Requirements, a fit and proper assessment was conducted in respect of Dr Loewald and that the board is satisfied with the outcome thereof.

“As part of the assessment, Dr Loewald’s background and qualifications were independently verified. Furthermore, Dr Loewald has confirmed that there are no positive statements to report in respect of the integrity information contained in the director’s declaration.”

Many former Reserve Bank top staffers have gone on to hold top private-sector jobs as they wind down their illustrious careers.

Erstwhile deputy governor of the bank Kuben Naidoo, who doubled as CEO of the Prudential Authority, went on to join Investec Bank in 2024 after a cooling-off period.

The bank’s other former deputy governor, Daniel Mminele, served a stint as Absa CEO before settling at Nedbank, where he currently serves as chair of the board.

Willem Theron, who founded PSG Financial Services 28 years ago, will also retire as the group’s chair in July, ending an illustrious career.

Theron will be replaced by erstwhile Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts as board chair. Lambrechts has been on the board since July 2023.