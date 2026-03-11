News

SA summons US ambassador over ‘undiplomatic’ criticism

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

US President Donald Trump has nominated Leo Brent Bozell as US ambassador to South Africa. File photo: GETTY IMAGES/KRIS CONNOR
US President Donald Trump has nominated Leo Brent Bozell as US ambassador to South Africa. File photo: GETTY IMAGES/KRIS CONNOR (, Getty Images/Kris Connor)

South Africa has moved swiftly to summon controversial US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III after a stinging attack on the country on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters, international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola said the government found Bozell’s comments to be “undiplomatic”.

Bozell told a Biznews gathering in Hermanus that the Donald Trump administration was losing patience with Pretoria over its reluctance to scrap broad-based BEE laws, among other things.

Lamola said that in their meeting, Bozell expressed regret about his remarks, including his claim that President Cyril Ramaphosa had insulted Trump in an interview with the New York Times last week.

Lamola said the government took “a dim view” of Bozell’s remarks.

TimesLIVE

Editor’s Choice

1

MLONDI MVELI MDLULI | Tariff protection won’t save SA’s automotive industry

2

WAYNE COWIE | Traders reshape SA’s power landscape

3

PODCAST | Detailing NTT Data’s SA operating model

4

LARS GUMEDE | Will AI turn out to be a bubble?

5

HAWKEN MCEWAN | Keeping the FATF at bay

Related Articles