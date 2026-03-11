SA summons US ambassador over ‘undiplomatic’ criticism

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump has nominated Leo Brent Bozell as US ambassador to South Africa. File photo: GETTY IMAGES/KRIS CONNOR

South Africa has moved swiftly to summon controversial US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III after a stinging attack on the country on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters, international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola said the government found Bozell’s comments to be “undiplomatic”.

Bozell told a Biznews gathering in Hermanus that the Donald Trump administration was losing patience with Pretoria over its reluctance to scrap broad-based BEE laws, among other things.

Lamola said that in their meeting, Bozell expressed regret about his remarks, including his claim that President Cyril Ramaphosa had insulted Trump in an interview with the New York Times last week.

Lamola said the government took “a dim view” of Bozell’s remarks.

TimesLIVE