Mothibi targets corruption and money-laundering to safeguard investor confidence

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Andy Mothibi has listed corruption and money-laundering prosecutions among his priorities to boost investor confidence in the next two years of his term.

Mothibi briefed the media on Thursday to outline the NPA’s vision under his leadership after Shamila Batohi’s late-January exit.

Mothibi, who initially faced litigation seeking to oust him on procedural grounds but that was withdrawn by attorney Barnabas Xulu, said the NPA should prioritise corruption prosecutions to avoid the country being put back on the greylist by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“Organised crime and corruption continue to grow at an alarming rate, often facilitated or enabled by state actors, as revealed by the Madlanga commission of inquiry and other previous inquiries. This negatively affects the country’s rankings in various global indices, which, in turn, undermines investor confidence and appetite,” Mothibi said.

The focus on money-laundering and corruption cases comes after South Africa in October 2025 was removed from the greylist of countries that do not meet global standards for combating money-laundering and terrorism financing.

South Africa was removed from the list by the FATF, the international watchdog that sets global standards and evaluates compliance.

Mothibi said the NPA’s strategy to focus on corruption and money-laundering cases will ensure the country does not slide back onto the greylist.

“The NPA is responsible for prosecuting money-laundering cases, prosecuting terrorist financing matters, enforcing asset forfeiture legislation, engaging in international co-operation efforts and demonstrating effective implementation of anti-money-laundering laws.

“The NPA’s work is therefore outcomes-driven, and for the country not to slip back to being greylisted, the NPA must show sustained results in the immediate outcome areas in which it contributes,” he said.

Lawyers and accountants could see themselves on the wrong side of the law, Mothibi warned.

He said corruption investigation cases show a pattern highlighting professionals acting as enablers of corruption, and they could face prosecution.

“Using racketeering provisions under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), the NPA focuses on kingpins, syndicates, money-laundering networks and enablers (accountants, lawyers, intermediaries),” he said.

Mothibi said during his time at the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), investigations showed lawyers and accountants were among the enablers of money-laundering.

He said the NPA will prioritise financial investigations through the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption.

“The focus is on moving beyond ‘predicate offences’ and proving financial flows, concealment and benefit from crime. The NPA currently has 292 cases outstanding on the criminal court rolls involving more than 400 counts related to money-laundering.”

Mothibi said the NPA will also implement recommendations of the Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminal infiltration in the justice cluster.

He applauded the Asset Forfeiture Unit for achieving forfeiture orders amounting to R13bn and recovering R6.5bn since 2019, saying about four prosecutors from the unit have been allocated to work with a police task team investigating Madlanga-commission-related cases.

He expressed confidence in achieving this vision within two years. Mothibi has about two years before reaching age 65, the age at which the NPA head has to vacate office.

This week, Madlanga commission evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson said evidence suggested North West businessperson Suleiman Carrim could have participated in money-laundering in transactions he made to Hangwani Morgan Maumela when Maumela had trouble with the South African Revenue Service.

Carrim pleaded innocence, saying that money he paid to companies linked to Maumela involved business deals and a loan.

Maumela’s companies were flagged by murdered state health official Babita Deokaran in a suspected tender corruption at Tembisa Hospital.