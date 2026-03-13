SA Post Office under threat of liquidation

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The South African Post Office is under threat of liquidation. File image.

The South African Post Office’s (Sapo) business practitioners intend to apply for the liquidation of the struggling state-owned entity.

The intention was expressed in a letter to communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi on Friday.

The practitioners, Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons, have repeatedly stressed that they are unable to finalise the implementation of their business rescue plan without the R3.8bn injection promised by the government, which has not been forthcoming.

No provision for this was made in the 2026 budget tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana last month.

Sapo was placed in business rescue in July 2023 and since then the business rescue practitioners have been engaged in closing branches, retrenching staff and reducing debt according to their business rescue plan.

Malatsi said in a statement that any talk of liquidation at this stage was premature “given the extensive ongoing conversations within government, particularly between the department and the National Treasury regarding the prevailing situation at the SA Post Office”.

Malatsi said these engagements were focused on finding a way forward that balanced the urgency of Sapo’s situation, the welfare of the staff and the responsible use of limited public funds in the best interests of the country.