Bobby Motaung fights R4.3m asset seizure

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung is fighting back against attempts to seize his shares in the club over R4.3m he allegedly owes creditors for a property and petrol station he bought more than a decade ago.
Motaung has been at loggerheads with Pent Up Investments since 2011, with the company accusing him of living extravagantly while neglecting his financial obligations.
Pent Up has applied for the sequestration of his estate, describing the application as a last resort after more than a decade of attempts to recover the money.
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