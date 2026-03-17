Masemola links prime suspects to case meddling in testimony before MPs

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National police commissioner Fannie Masemola on Tuesday unequivocally linked Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and Brown Mogotsi to attempts to interfere with criminal investigations.

In one of the most consequential claims to emerge from the inquiry into the corrupt infiltration of the criminal justice system, police commissioner Fannie Masemola said people with links to senior police officers attempted to access and potentially interfere in investigations.

In his closing testimony to a parliamentary ad hoc committee, Masemola said chat messages indicate that suspended deputy national commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Brown Mogotsi sought access to case dockets in ongoing investigations.

He said those efforts extended to high-profile matters, including the murder of engineer Armand Swart.

The evidence places alleged interference at the operational core of policing, pointing to attempts to influence ongoing investigations. The committee is investigating claims that criminal elements have infiltrated the criminal justice system.

Masemola’s testimony also sought to counter allegations by previous witnesses, including Sibiya, by repositioning them as part of the network attempting to obstruct investigations.

He reiterated his view that former police minister Senzo Mchunu overstepped his role by ordering the disbandment of the political killings task team, arguing that the decision intruded on police operational authority. He said the matter should have been handled through engagement with the national commissioner rather than a directive.

Masemola also rejected claims he had acted improperly in suspending former deputy national commissioner Francinah Vuma, stating the decision followed a Constitutional Court judgment and was not discretionary. He also denied allegations of receiving a R25m kickback linked to a police tender involving Matlala.

Separately, MPs rejected a late request by convicted murderer Thabo Bester to testify before the committee, saying the submission lacked substance and was made too late. Parliament’s legal services said Bester’s letter did not clearly outline what contribution he would make within the committee’s mandate.

Committee chair Soviet Lekganyane warned that allowing the request risked undermining parliament and “promoting lawlessness”. Matters relating to Bester’s arrest and extradition is a matter for the courts and parliament cannot be used as a platform for such claims, he added.