Overhaul of District Development Model regulations after constitutional dispute

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The department of cooperative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) has released amended District Development Model (DDM) regulations for public comment, marking a significant policy shift after a constitutional dispute with the City of Cape Town.

The revised regulations remove provisions that required municipalities to produce a centrally approved “One Plan”, effectively scaling back national oversight and reaffirming the constitutional autonomy of local government. The changes reposition the model as a co-ordinating framework rather than a directive planning instrument imposed on municipalities.

The original regulations required municipalities to draft a “One Plan” for approval by the Cogta minister and adoption by the cabinet. Cape Town argued this undermined the constitutional principle that municipalities are independently elected and exercise original powers.

These provisions have now been removed, eliminating what the City identified as the most serious flaw in the regulatory framework.

Cape Town has welcomed the move, describing them as a resolution to its formal intergovernmental dispute with the department. The City had challenged the 2024 regulations, introduced under the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act, arguing they constituted an unlawful intrusion into municipal powers.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “We welcome these changes which substantially overhaul the original District Development Model regulations and which resolve the objection that Cape Town had raised that the regulations were a constitutional overreach into the powers of local governments.”

The City also raised concerns about duplication and administrative burden. It argued that the “One Plan” would replicate existing integrated development plans (IDPs), which already guide municipal planning over a five-year cycle and involve consultation with other spheres of government and local stakeholders. The additional requirement, the City said, would have added unnecessary bureaucracy and diverted resources from service delivery.

Under the amended regulations, the DDM is reframed as a mechanism for intergovernmental alignment and support, rather than control, with an emphasis on co-operative governance.

The amended regulations are open for public comment and are expected to be finalised and promulgated in due course.