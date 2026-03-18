Afrimat workers strike for 7% wage increase

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About 130 workers at JSE-listed mining company Afrimat have downed tools to demand above-inflation wage increases.

“The strike is happening and the turnout is 100%. The strike action will be indefinite until the employer calls us back into the negotiating table,” said Hudson Sosikela, the regional secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in Matlosana (formerly Lichtenburg).

He said the strike action followed a “prolonged and frustrating” wage negotiation process that began a year ago, and the deadlock was a direct result of the company’s “attempts to strip away hard-won benefits previously secured under the former employer, Lafarge”.

The NUM is demanding a 7% wage increase, while the employer has “refused” to move beyond a 5% offer. The inflation rate is hovering at about 3.5%.

The NUM is among unions demanding a 15% wage increase at power utility Eskom. Its demands include a R7,000 housing allowance, a R1,500 cellphone allowance, and an electricity allowance of R1,500 for NUM. It also wants the employer to contribute 80% to medical aid.

Sosikela said Afrimat was attempting to “reverse existing gains by replacing the current medical aid scheme, where the employer pays 65% and the employee 35%, with substandard medical insurance”.

“The company proposes a flat contribution of only R1,265.00 per month, which would leave workers vulnerable and underinsured…. The NUM views the company’s insistence on reducing medical benefits as a provocative act of bad faith.”

He said the strike would continue until the “management of Afrimat returns to the table with a proposal that respects the dignity and the previous gains of our members”. Afrimat has been approached for comment, which will be added once received.

Afrimat describes itself as a leading, black-empowered open-pit mining group that supplies construction materials and industrial minerals to a range of businesses and industries across Southern Africa.