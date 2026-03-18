Competition Commission defends approval of R13bn Maziv merger

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Competition Commission has defended its decision to allow Remgro and Vodacom to merge their fibre businesses after a drawn out battle over the R13bn transaction.

MPs have taken the antitrust body to task this week, implying that big companies in the media and communications sector tend to get their way despite laws governing the industry.

Vodacom’s purchase of a 30% stake in Maziv (which houses Remgro’s Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa businesses) had raised concerns that Maziv would abuse its size to favour its services over those of other internet service providers that use its infrastructure.

The transaction, announced in November 2021, was investigated for almost almost 22 months by the Competition Commission, which recommended that the deal be blocked. The matter was referred to the Competition Tribunal which rejected the deal in in October 2024.

The matter was then taken to the Competition Appeal Court, which ruled in the companies’ favour in August last year subject to revised conditions.

“I’m starting to develop some doubts with respect to the Competition Commission’s ability to adjudicate, in a fair manner,” MK party MP Adil Nchabeleng said during a session of parliament’s committee on communications & digital technologies.

“On one hand they reject outright, totally refuse the merger. And overnight, it gets reversed. There are many U-turns in the Competition Commission’s decision-making process. It seems there is some ulterior influence that happens when a merger like this [takes place].”

Doris Tshepe, the commissioner for the Competition Commission, explained that before the matter could be heard the authority had “entered into settlement discussions with the merger parties and agreed with conditions that would resolve competition concerns that had been raised”.

The concessions made by Vodacom and Remgro during this process were enough to assuage the commission’s concerns. As a result, “the commission did not oppose the appeal of the merger party, which then proceeded to the Competition Appeal Court and [which] ... approved the merger, subject to conditions. These conditions had been agreed to by the commission and merger parties,” Tshepe said.

Before facing the Competition Appeals Court over their R13bn fibre merger, Vodacom and Remgro amended the terms of their agreement.

According to the original terms, SA’s largest mobile operator was to take a 30% stake in Maziv with the option of increasing that to 40%. Vodacom’s option to increase its stake to Maziv was revised down to 34.95%.

Nchabeleng wasn’t convinced, though.

“The Competition Commission rules on something, and then some way, somehow … through back-door channels … the commission’s hand is twisted, forcefully, to agree to something they had disagreed to," he said.

“It’s become the track record, where decisions are reversed willy nilly, for no reason, except to say ‘we changed our mind’.”

Tshepe says the commission is working to strengthen its capability regarding the monitoring and evaluation of mergers & acquisitions to ensure agreed conditions are adhered to, in conjuction with Icasa, the industry regulator.

Maziv has said it is committed to keeping its open access business model, arguing that that the model can help to accelerate the government’s South Africa Connect programme and overall digital inclusion in the country.