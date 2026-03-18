Masemola stands by PKTT interference claims despite lack of evidence against Mchunu

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National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has defended his claims the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) was linked to interference in active investigations, despite conceding there is no evidence directly tying former police minister Senzo Mchunu to drug cartels.

Appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee, Masemola said the timing and circumstances of the directive to dissolve the unit pointed to an attempt to disrupt investigations, particularly those linked to Gauteng-based organised crime cases.

He said developments in those probes, including action against individuals associated with alleged criminal networks, coincided with the decision to disband the team.

Masemola said the instruction, issued on December 31 2024 while he was on leave, was done without consultation and with unusual urgency. He told MPs he initially viewed the move with suspicion and later formed the view that it was connected to investigative work under way at the time.

He also pointed to subsequent requests for case dockets and internal communications as reinforcing concerns that the disbandment was not routine.

He said the directive came after arrests and enforcement action in early December, including the arrest of a suspect linked to organised crime and a raid on the property of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

According to Masemola, the disbandment was based on the mistaken belief the PKTT was responsible for those operations. “That’s when we came to the conclusion that there is definitely a link between the disbandment, the directive and what happened on the 6th,” he said, adding that “the aim was to prevent them from investigating the Gauteng cases”.

Masemola also described tensions with Mchunu over how the unit should be wound down, telling MPs: “We had not yet agreed. I said ‘gradual’; the minister said ‘immediate’.” He said the directive was issued while he was on leave and without prior discussion, despite what he described as ample opportunity to raise the matter.

However, under questioning, Masemola acknowledged no evidence had been presented to directly link Mchunu to cartel activity. MPs raised concerns about the gap between inference and proof, noting that much of the case rests on circumstantial evidence and messaging exchanges rather than verifiable links.

ANC MP Khusela Diko said: “There has been no evidence that has been led in this committee that is showing how Minister Mchunu is linked to the cartel,” and asked whether the committee was being asked to accept a version without proof.

Diko posed the question directly: “Where you are sitting now, do you have evidence that Minister Mchunu is part of a drug cartel?”

Masemola responded: “Well, I don’t have that evidence,” adding that the focus of the investigation is on the intent behind the directive. “What was the purpose of writing that letter? That is, what is under investigation,” he said. In a separate exchange, he added: “I am telling you the story that I know,” leaving it to the committee to assess the versions.

The commissioner nevertheless reiterated that the purpose behind the directive remains under investigation, with the focus now on establishing intent rather than drawing conclusions about criminal involvement. He said messages obtained months after the disbandment suggested the move may have been planned following the December operations, reinforcing his suspicion that the decision was not administrative.

Masemola also confirmed that he had authorised KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s July 2025 media briefing, but said the scope of the allegations made publicly exceeded what had been agreed and included information he had intended to present to President Cyril Ramaphosa after an overseas trip.

Separately, Ramaphosa will not appear before the committee and has instead submitted written responses to its questions, despite calls from MPs for him to testify in person. The Presidency said the submission was in line with an agreement with the committee and demonstrates his support for parliamentary oversight.

In a statement, the Presidency said Ramaphosa’s responses ensure the committee has the information required to complete its work and reflect his commitment to transparency, adding that he “welcomes parliamentary oversight of the executive as part of the democratic processes that govern the country”.