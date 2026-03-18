Treasury gives go-ahead to shift funds to combat foot-and-mouth disease

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The National Treasury has exempted the agriculture department from certain provisions of the Public Finance Management Act, allowing it to reallocate funds from other programmes to combat foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

The devastation of the cattle industry has caused surging beef prices.

To this end, finance minister Enoch Godongwana has used instruments available to him to allow his agriculture counterpart, John Steenhuisen, to reallocate funds from economic development, trade & marketing to agricultural production, biosecurity and the natural resource management programme.

Godongwana said this is to support “the urgent response measures to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak”, which has damaged the economy, resulting in export bans, trade restrictions and the devastation of herds.

The provision that Godongwana relies on allows for reductions under one programme of a department to be used to offset excess spending in another programme.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last month in his state of the nation address declared the FMD outbreak in South Africa’s nine provinces a national disaster, opening the door for the state to mobilise all its capabilities to handle the crisis.

The government has set out a blueprint for vaccinating the national herd of 14-million cattle, a huge task that requires 28-million vaccines over the next year.

State covers full vaccination costs

The state will cover the full cost of vaccinating the national herd against FMD, and there will be no cost to farmers for vaccines administered as part of the national response to the FMD outbreaks.

FMD is one of the most contagious viral diseases of cloven-hoofed animals. The disease is characterised by the formation of vesicles on the mucous membranes of the mouth cavity and tongue as well as on the hooves’ coronary bands.

The severity of clinical signs varies with the viral strain, the exposure dose, the animal’s age, breed and immunity, as well as the host species.

The first consignment of 1-million high-potency FMD vaccines from Argentina arrived in the country last month.

The plan is that by the end of this month, about 5-million vaccines will have entered the country from the three international suppliers.

Locally, the Agricultural Research Council, South Africa’s principal agricultural research institution, has committed to producing 20,000 vaccines per week and scaling up to 200,000 per week in 2027.

In the rollout of vaccines, the government has also relied on the private sector’s well-oiled logistics capabilities. The Western Cape FMD war room approached the Shoprite group to assist with urgent transportation of the vaccines from Gauteng to the Western Cape.

The retail giant deployed its company aircraft, which flew to Lanseria last week to collect the vaccines and returned to Cape Town on the same day.

“This is a powerful example of what can be achieved when all role-players — including local government and retail — work together in the best interests of our primary industry to ensure its survival,” said Chris Fourie, member of the Western Cape war room.

Estimates suggest that 40%-50% of the national herd is in the hands of communal and smallholder farmers, a source of wealth creation for more than 1-million households involved in livestock production, largely in the country’s poorest and most neglected regions.

Beef exports plunge

Due to the FMD outbreak South Africa’s beef exports plunged 26% in 2025 as the country battles its worst outbreak in recent memory.

The latest data from Red Meat Industry Services shows cattle slaughtering is down by about 15.6% year on year due to FMD.

The December inflation print shows the annual rate for meat accelerated further to 13.5% from December’s 12.6%, the highest print for the category since December 2017.

Three beef products recorded the highest annual rates of all 391 products in the consumer inflation index basket: beef steak surged 31.2%, while beef mince spiked 28% and beef stew rose 30.3%.