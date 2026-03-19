Nicholas Haysom remembered as ‘principled peacemaker’

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Tributes have poured in for Nicholas “Fink” Haysom, who has died aged 73.

Haysom served as former president Nelson Mandela’s chief legal adviser and as the UN secretary general’s special representative in South Sudan.

In a statement from Brussels, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres described Haysom as “a principled lawyer, tireless peacemaker and steadfast champion of the values of the UN.

“Mr Haysom devoted his life to justice, dialogue, and reconciliation.

“In every task, he combined deep legal insight with sound political judgment and an unwavering dedication to improving the lives of people.

“The United Nations mourns the loss of a remarkable colleague, friend and mentor. The legacy of Nicholas Haysom will endure in the peace processes he advanced, the institutions he strengthened, and the principles he helped bring to life around the world,” Guterres said.

Mandela’s former assistant, Zelda la Grange, honoured Haysom in a Facebook post, saying “the world is poorer today for the loss of Professor Fink Haysom”.

“What a formidable man and legal counsel he was to Nelson Mandela during the presidential years. A constitutional law expert who lived for democracy.

“One of those people Madiba depended on long after he stopped working for him. Whenever Madiba didn’t have the appetite for long-winded process, he would leave it to Fink to resolve. During the Burundi peace process Madiba greatly relied on Fink to negotiate as his proxy with complete confidence in his ability and attitude towards the matter.

“Regardless of his brilliance and the seriousness of the tasks at hand, he was also great fun to be around. Always time for other people and one felt safe having him around in the most tense situations.

“We spent many many days and hours in Bujumbura and Arusha and way more time than we spent with him during the presidency. An absolute joy to travel with and a person who never lost his touch for us commoners. Always greatly interested in your personal wellbeing besides keeping us on the straight and narrow with the law.

“One always knew he always had Madiba’s best interests at heart and would do the right thing even when it was not the easiest or most popular thing to do,” La Grange wrote.

“Madiba would also sometimes get a second or third legal opinion from Fink on almost any matter.

“He is a man that truly believed that negotiations and peace should be the only solution to conflict and dispute. A great humanitarian by heart,” she said.