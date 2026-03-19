Paul Mashatile outlines plan to stabilise Gauteng’s water supply

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Deputy president Paul Mashatile has outlined a mix of short- and long-term measures aimed at stabilising water supply in Gauteng, saying infrastructure upgrades, expanded bulk capacity and municipal reforms will anchor the government’s response.

Responding to an oral question from ANC MP Mluleki Dlelanga in the National Assembly on Thursday, Mashatile said immediate relief measures are already being implemented to address supply interruptions, while larger infrastructure projects are expected to secure long-term stability.

Read: Treasury cracks down as metros underspend billions on critical water infrastructure

He said short-term interventions include the commissioning of the Brixton Reservoir and the insourcing of water tankers to improve distribution to affected communities.

Longer-term supply is expected to be reinforced through the construction of the 20-million-litre Carlswald reservoir and expanded capacity at Rand Water.

“These interventions, alongside leak repairs and stricter water use enforcement, ensure that every household has access to reliable, dignified water supply,” Mashatile said.

Mashatile, who chairs the water task team, said he has undertaken an oversight visit to the Carlswald reservoir construction site and the Grand Central water tower in Midrand in February, where municipalities were encouraged to access new funding mechanisms to improve service delivery.

Read: Technical skills dry up in SA water boards

He said metropolitan municipalities, including the City of Johannesburg, are now developing water and sanitation turnaround strategies under the National Treasury’s reform of the metropolitan trading services programme.

A key component of the programme is the ringfencing of revenue generated from water services to ensure funds are reinvested directly into maintenance and infrastructure.

“The implementation of these reforms seeks to stabilise and strengthen the delivery of core basic services in metropolitan municipalities and set foundations for increased investment and economic growth in South Africa’s eight largest cities,” he said.

Mashatile said the department of water & sanitation is also rolling out bulk supply schemes and large-scale infrastructure projects while exploring alternative water sources, including groundwater, desalination, freshwater spring protection and wastewater reuse.

As part of efforts to address supply constraints in Gauteng, he confirmed that the water use licence allocated to Rand Water has been increased by 200 megalitres, enabling the entity to extract and treat additional volumes.

“This expansion enables Rand Water to support the stabilisation of municipal water supply systems and strengthen delivery to households and businesses alike,” he said.

Mashatile added that government oversight visits across affected provinces will continue to monitor progress on infrastructure construction and maintenance.

He reiterated that access to sufficient, safe and reliable water remains a constitutional right and a central component of service delivery.

“It is a cornerstone of advancing dignity, of securing social justice, and of ensuring that every household, every community and every city can thrive,” he said.