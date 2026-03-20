Satawu, bus sector bosses enter 30-day cooling period as wage talks stall

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There is worry that a strike could leave millions of passengers in the lurch during the busy Easter long weekend. Picture:

The South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu) and employers in the multibillion-rand bus sector have embarked on a 30-day “cooling off” period after a conciliation process failed to break a wage impasse, resulting in the union being issued a strike certificate.

This comes amid fears that a strike could leave millions of passengers in the lurch during the upcoming busy Easter long weekend, including travellers to neighbouring countries such as Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Eswatini. Traffic volumes over the Easter break are second only to the Christmas holidays.

“We have not yet served our strike notice. We are trying to comply with the 30-day cooling period. But if there is no movement after 30 days, we are going to serve the employer with a 48-hour strike notice,” said Satawu deputy general secretary Anele Kiet.

Satawu, an affiliate of Cosatu, is demanding a two-year wage agreement for increases of 6.5% in the first year and 7.5% in the final year. The employer is offering 3.25% in the first year and 3.5% in the second year. Inflation is hovering around 3%.

Kiet said the union does not want to be insensitive to commuters during the Easter period, “but when two bulls fight it’s the grass that suffers”. He accused employers of having displayed “total arrogance” during the wage talks.

The lowest-paid employee in the bus sector took home R3,500 a month, while the highest-paid pocketed a monthly salary of R11,000.

South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said: “Yes, the strike certificate was issued because the conciliation process failed. We are now in a 30-day cooling period. They [unions] can only serve a 48-hour strike notice after the 30-day cooling period is over.”

Satawu represents about 4,600 workers in the sector. In 2024, the union secured a two-year wage deal in the bus sector for increases of 5% and 6.5% valid from April 1 2024 to March 31 2026.

The agreement set a minimum hourly rate of R48.15 for the first year (2024) and R51.28 for the second year (2025–26). Satawu initially demanded a 15% across-the-board salary increase and a minimum wage of R12,000.

In April 2023, Satawu signed a one-year wage agreement for the 2023-24 financial year, securing a 7% salary increase. Workers initially demanded an 8% wage hike.

In 2022, a strike in the sector was averted when parties agreed to a 6% pay increase. Labour had initially sought 11%.

In 2021, workers in the sector settled for a 4% increase after demanding 7.5%-8.5% and in 2020 the sector implemented a 6% hike.