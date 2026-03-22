POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD | Mashatile to lead World TB Day in Western Cape

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Deputy President Paul Mashatile, chair of the South African National Aids Council (Sanac), will deliver the main address at the World TB Day event at the Caledon Sports Grounds in the Overberg district of the Western Cape on Tuesday.

World TB Day is commemorated annually on March 24 to build public awareness about the global TB pandemic and to profile efforts to eliminate the disease.

Mashatile will be joined by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi, Western Cape premier Alan Winde, Sanac civil society chair Solly Nduku, Sanac private sector forum chair Mpumi Zikalala, and Sanac CEO Thembi Xulu, as well as representatives from development partners, including UN agencies, research entities, civil society movements, and the private sector.

Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau will on Monday brief the media on the government’s state of readiness for the sixth South Africa Investment Conference.

The briefing will outline key priorities of the conference and provide an update on preparations as the country invites investors, business leaders and development partners to engage on investment opportunities across sectors of the economy, forecast to grow by 1.6% in 2026.

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza is set to outline a roadmap to grow the metro and improve service delivery in South Africa’s manufacturing heartland when he delivers the state of the city address in Germiston on Wednesday.

The labour federation Cosatu is set to convene its second national gender elective conference in Benoni on Thursday and Friday. The conference is set to discuss gender-based violence and sexual harassment; care economy and care workers’ rights; gender and climate change; and engendering collective bargaining, among other topics.

Also on Wednesday, parliament’s portfolio committee on small business development is expected to be briefed on the Tourism Equity Fund by the department of tourism. The standing committee on appropriations is set to consider and adopt draft reports on the 2026 Division of Revenue Bill and the 2025/26 Special Appropriation Bill.

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: (MASI LOSI)

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke is on Thursday expected to brief the media on the audit outcomes for national and provincial governments for the 2024/25 financial year.

The South African National Editors’ Forum, with the embassies of Ukraine and Norway, will on Thursday hold an engagement in Sandton on peace and security, with a focus on the war in Ukraine. The session is set to bring together diplomats, analysts, and media stakeholders.

The Nkabinde inquiry into suspended Gauteng NPA head advocate Andrew Chauke’s fitness to hold office is set to resume on Monday after a recess from March 10 aimed at allowing evidence leaders and the legal representative for the respondent to finalise witness consultations and witness statements.

On Monday, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC is expected to lead evidence from a witness representing the KwaMaphumulo Taxi Association.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system is set to continue on Monday.

In parliament, the portfolio committee on water & sanitation is set to be briefed by the water & sanitation department on the third quarterly expenditure report. Eskom is set to brief the standing committee on appropriations on its debt relief programme, aimed at strengthening Eskom’s balance sheet, reducing its debt and supporting infrastructure investment.