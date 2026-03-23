South Africa targets R2-trillion investment drive amid global uncertainty

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The government aims to close R2-trillion in investments over the next five years, beginning with the investment conference scheduled for the end of March.

More than 40% of the prior cycle’s R1.5-trillion target has already flowed into the economy, according to the department of trade, industry & competition. This includes 65 shovel-ready projects drawn up from 21 markets and spread across all nine provinces.

The investment backdrop over the next five years is, however, more turbulent than 2018, when the first investment conference was held during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first term.

The US has launched trade investigations into 60 countries, including South Africa, and negotiations over a reciprocal tariff agreement are still ongoing, minister Parks Tau said during a press conference on Monday.

“This new cycle is about translating pledges into implementation that demonstrates economic growth and jobs,” he said.

“History does not wait for perfect conditions … When logistics are impacted in the Middle East, it means that we play a much greater role in terms of global logistics management,” Tau said, responding to questions about geopolitical disruptions and how they would affect South Africa.

Conflict in the Middle East has grounded some of the conference’s most anticipated delegations, with some announcements at the conference expected to be live-streamed.

“We are also going to be live-streaming the conference to the world and to those delegates that have RSVP’d to us, so the platform will be open to the global audience,” InvestSA’s Yunus Hoosen said.

“By the time we get to the conference, I’m sure we will have more than 45 to 50 countries present. It’s a more global conference, so a much more digital conference.”

An estimated 1,250 delegates are expected to attend in person.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa is the primary sponsor of the event and is positioning itself as the private sector entry point into South Africa’s infrastructure backlog. Rail reforms, a new credit guarantee vehicle for energy, a water partnership office and a recently operationalised infrastructure finance and implementation support office are some of the tools.

The bank has already secured R23bn through bilateral finance institutions for bulk water projects.

Coca-Cola is the platinum sponsor of the conference.

An independent study released at the briefing found the company’s South African value chain contributed more than R51bn in economic activity in 2024, supported over 87,000 jobs and procured R25bn in goods and services from local suppliers.

For every direct job the company creates, 10 more materialise across the broader economy. Its largest local bottler sourced 95% of its inputs domestically.