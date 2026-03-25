AfriForum urges US to sanction Fikile Mbalula over Dubai family trip

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Afrikaner rights group AfriForum has called on the US to hold ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula accountable over corruption allegations dating back to his time as a government minister.

Business Day reported in 2023 that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had declined to prosecute Mbalula over a family holiday trip to Dubai between December 2016 and January 2017, after it found no evidence of any wrongdoing. At the time, Mbalula was minister of sport, arts and culture.

Then-public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found Mbalula had violated the Executive Ethics Act and the constitution by asking Sedgars Sports, a supplier of sporting equipment to the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, to help pay for the holiday.

Mbalula said he had later obtained a loan from Sedgars Sports to help him pay for the trip, which cost more than R684,000.

In the 21-page dossier released on Wednesday, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel called for “US authorities to consider sanctioning Mr Fikile April Mbalula in terms of the provisions of the Global Magnitsky Act, for his alleged corrupt activities, which the South African Police Service (SAPS) and NPA appear inept at addressing”.

“We submit that the NPA and SAPS have failed in their constitutional obligations to the law-abiding citizenry of the Republic of South Africa. The reason for this is, to our mind, the political status of the individual,” Kriel said.

“We do not propose to have a full grasp of the law pertaining to the Magnitsky Act, but are overly impressed with the success of the application thereof to deter human rights abuses and significant acts of corruption by focusing on individuals and not the pro-Western elements of government and society.”

Kriel said that considering Mbalula’s alleged involvement in corruption and various other irregularities, “and the fact that he has never been prosecuted for them, it appears that the SAPS and the NPA lack the capacity and appetite to hold him accountable”.

“The NPA and SAPS seem to be neglecting their duties to the public in this regard. It also appears that Mbalula’s political status and affiliations contribute to his continued evasion of prosecution. It also perpetuates the idea that individuals, such as Mbalula, are untouchable and above the law.”

Afriforum had now turned to the national director of public prosecutions, advocate Andy Mothibi, to seek the prosecution of Mbalula on charges of corruption and money laundering in the “Dubai holiday scandal”.

International intervention needed

“AfriForum has been fighting this fight since 2017, and despite recommendations from the public protector that the case be investigated further to determine whether Mbalula was involved in money laundering, the order was ignored. Despite AfriForum laying criminal charges of fraud, money laundering and corruption against Mbalula, the NPA chose not to prosecute him.”

The intervention by the international community remained the only means by which people affected by the alleged corruption could be helped, Kriel said.

“AfriForum hereby makes an official request to the international community, including countries and international institutions, to take action aimed at holding Mbalula accountable in relation to these allegations.”

He said Mbalula had voiced anti-Western and anti-US views on numerous occasions in speeches and in the media, among others, “by criticising Western sanctions on countries such as Iran and Syria. In the past he has voiced his opposition to Western influence and emphasised the ANC’s commitment to opposing Western influence and imperialism. Furthermore, he also advocates for socialist policies, including expropriation without compensation and nationalisation”.

Mbalula did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mbalula said the statement by AfriForum “is wide, vague and embarrassing”.

“It speaks of alleged fraud, money laundering, corruption and reckless action. These are criminal definitions without specifics. I cannot answer to the media on these supposed transgressions that appear to be known only to Afriforum.

“I have not been approached by Afriforum to solicit or canvass my views or exculpation on the restricted and classified violations,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said his attorneys, A Mothilal Attorneys Inc, were on brief. “My rights have been expressly reserved without restriction or limitation. I will not be intimidated by this political stunt and remain resolute in my position as secretary-general of the ANC.”

In a letter to Afriforum, the attorneys said its client had not been charged or prosecuted in relation to the “unfound allegations set out and vehemently denies all of the baseless allegations in this regard”.

The law firm said Mbalula was entitled to the constitutionally entrenched right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty: “Any allegations made must be done through proper legal channels, with evidence and without pre-empting judicial outcomes.”

Mbalula retained the “full suite of civil remedies to hold Afriforum accountable for any reputational harm caused”.