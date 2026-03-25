Judge sets deadline for rules on foot-and-mouth disease vaccines

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A court has set a date for the government to promulgate foot-and-mouth disease vaccine regulations.

The high court in Pretoria has given the department of agriculture three weeks to publish newly drafted foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease vaccine regulations in the Government Gazette amid litigation from the private sector.

Judge Cornelius van der Westhuizen granted the interim order on Tuesday in litigation against the state brought by business lobby group Sakeliga, agricultural network Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai), and commercial farmers’ group Free State Agriculture.

The organisations accuse the government of controlling the procurement of the vaccine without having regulations in place, effectively delaying the independent farmers’ response to the outbreak.

FMD, a contagious viral disease affecting livestock, was declared a national disaster last month. The department plans to procure millions of vaccines to administer to 14-million cattle within months.

The organisations seek an order allowing producers and farmers to privately procure and administer vaccines until regulations or control measures are issued. This is because the state argues that it has the legal authority to control and provide oversight on the FMD vaccination and that anyone who wants to procure it independently needs state approval.

The groups also want the government to be interdicted from interfering in the relationship between those who want to independently import vaccines into the country and their suppliers.

Van der Westhuizen postponed the matter to April 28 after the department filed a last-minute supplementary affidavit alerting the court to a pending publication of FMD vaccination scheme regulations by minister John Steenhuisen.

The lack of regulations has been central to the litigation, because the organisations argued there is “no impediment” to private procurement and administration of vaccines.

The government relied on sections of the Animal Diseases Act to strengthen its case for control.

The supplementary affidavit stated that Steenhuisen will approve and publish the regulations soon.

The department, represented by Jonathan de Beer, requested the court give it a month to finalise publication of the regulations. The judge did not agree and gave April 17 as the deadline for publication. After publication of the regulations, the matter returns to court on April 28.

Johan Hamman, representing the organisations, argued for the court to issue the interdict, saying animals continue to die.

Hamman had earlier argued that importing the vaccine from foreign countries takes time due to regulatory checks. Van der Westhuizen said the vaccines would not be immediately available if the order is granted on Tuesday.

“It would be appropriate to grant [the state] the opportunity to finalise the scheme so that everybody can have a look at it.

“There is no logic in granting an order [interdict] that is not immediately effective and is then overtaken by another scheme [regulations]. It makes no sense.”

He said the department’s staff would have to work over the Easter holidays to solve the problem and have the regulations published for clarity in the vaccination programme.

All parties agreed to the court order to halt the matter.

The department’s acting director-general, Dipepeneneng Serage, in his responding affidavit, described the relief sought as one that would create “chaos and anarchy”.

He says the relief would result in uncontrolled private vaccinations that would undermine the state’s traceability, strain compatibility, and effort to regain FMD-free status from the World Organisation for Animal Health. “Import permits for private suppliers are already being processed and will be issued once regulatory requirements are met.”