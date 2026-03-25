News

Police commissioner Masemola summoned over R360m tender

Head of SAPS to appear in court on April 21

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola. (Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA)

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has been summoned to appear in court on April 21 over the R360m health tender awarded to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed the summons was served on Masemola on Wednesday afternoon.

“He has taken note of the charges preferred against him and had pledged his support will all lawful process and welcomes any investigations or due process that seek to address any allegations of wrongdoing,” Mathe said.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

BRIAN BENFIELD | Reserve Bank’s prime lending rate reform deserves support for its clarity but it comes with dangers

2

WANDILE SIHLOBO | Middle East war threatens SA agriculture exports

3

NEMA RAMKHELAWAN-BHANA | Rising geopolitical stress triggers flight to credibility

4

MICHAEL FRIDJHON | Stereotypes fade as pinotage earns wine lovers’ respect

5

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE | Opaque government practices undermine smallholder farmers