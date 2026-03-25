Police commissioner Masemola summoned over R360m tender

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National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has been summoned to appear in court on April 21 over the R360m health tender awarded to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed the summons was served on Masemola on Wednesday afternoon.

“He has taken note of the charges preferred against him and had pledged his support will all lawful process and welcomes any investigations or due process that seek to address any allegations of wrongdoing,” Mathe said.