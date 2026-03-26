France rescinds South Africa’s G7 summit invitation amid geopolitical tensions

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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the ​Johannesburg Expo Centre for the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg on November 22 2025. File photo.

France has rescinded South Africa’s invitation to the Group of Seven (G7) summit scheduled for June, snubbing Africa’s most industrialised country from the multilateral forum of the world’s seven largest advanced economies.

Pretoria was notified of the decision weeks ago through the French Embassy, according to presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, who confirmed the withdrawal to Business Day.

“The summit is in June, and we were informed a few [weeks] back via the embassy,” Magwenya said. “We’ve accepted the French decision and appreciate the pressure they’ve been subjected to.

“There’s no need to seek further clarification. South Africa will always endeavour to resolve disputes through constructive dialogue regardless of the posture that is adopted by the other party.”

The acknowledgement that France faced external pressure in rescinding the invitation raises questions about which G7 members may have objected to South Africa’s inclusion.

The US holds the G20 presidency in 2026, succeeding South Africa, which chaired the forum the previous year

South Africa’s non-aligned foreign policy, including its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, has strained relations between it and the US.

France, holding the G7 presidency, is hosting the summit in Évian-les-Bains. Brazil and India remain confirmed as guest nations. Other non-G7 members on the guest list include South Korea and Kenya.

Relations between Pretoria and Washington have deteriorated sharply under the Trump administration, with the US cutting aid to South Africa last year and disinviting Pretoria to participate in the G20 forum for 2026. The US holds the G20 presidency in 2026, succeeding South Africa, which chaired the forum the previous year.

South Africa chaired the G20 presidency in 2025, using the platform to champion African debt relief and development financing.

The French embassy in Pretoria had not yet responded to questions by time of publication.