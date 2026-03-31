Ad hoc committee misses fourth deadline as MPs warn timeline ‘not realistic’

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Parliament’s ad hoc committee established to investigate allegations of infiltration of the criminal justice system has received a fourth extension, with the deadline now set for April 30.

The extension follows a series of missed deadlines, with the committee initially expected to conclude its work in October 2025 before successive extensions to November 2025, then February 2026 and finally March 31.

Established by parliament to investigate claims by KwaZulu-Natal SAPS provincial head Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the committee has heard extensive testimony from law enforcement officials, public witnesses and political figures over several months of hearings.

Oral evidence has now concluded, with Mkhwanazi delivering the final submission, and the process has moved into deliberations and report writing.

Despite the new deadline, the committee’s internal programme indicates that its work is unlikely to conclude by the end of April. The draft timeline extends into mid-May, creating a mismatch between the speaker’s deadline and the committee’s operational plan.

Key stages include deliberations in mid-April, circulation of a preliminary report around April 20 after parliament resumes from recess, consideration and possible adoption of that report by April 24, followed by a process to receive and assess responses from affected persons in early May.

The final report is expected to be adopted and tabled by mid-May if that process proceeds.

Both the EFF and the DA have raised concerns about the feasibility of the April 30 deadline. They argue that the timeframe is too short, given competing parliamentary pressures.

Parliament rises for term break at the end of the week and will only resume on April 20, which limits available working days. The upcoming budget vote process will also place additional demands on members and staff.

Risks of rushed timeline

EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys rejected claims that the committee had not completed its work, saying it is “unfair to say we haven’t completed our work” as members had already identified who needed to account for it and what information was required.

Mathys confirmed that the committee would not accept further submissions but could still request written clarification from specific individuals.

She also cautioned against extending the process indefinitely, stating that new information will continue to emerge and that the committee must be “realistic about the date” and bring the process to a close.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said the timeline is not achievable given the volume of work required. She argued that it is “not possible” to complete the report within the current timeframe and warned that compressing the process would either compromise the quality of the report or result in another extension.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach. (ESA ALEXANDER)

She added that parliamentary staff are already working extended hours and that the deliberation phase is likely to take longer than anticipated.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane confirmed that the committee has closed its list of witnesses and will not hear further oral evidence.

He said the committee may still write to individuals to seek clarity on specific matters and stressed that the current deadline remains April 30, with no agreement yet on an alternative date.

Lekganyane also highlighted constraints, including outstanding transcripts and the absence of a full draft report.

He warned that political parties’ preparations for local government election campaigning could affect member availability and stressed the need to complete the process in a way that maintains public confidence.

While the committee indicated that it could adopt a preliminary report as early as April 24, the schedule and parliamentary constraints suggest that meeting the April 30 deadline will be difficult.