Escalation in mining along West Coast alarms conservationists

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Mining for heavy minerals on the west coast beach north of the Olifants River.

South Africa’s western coastline is known for its wildflowers, archaeological sites and pristine beaches, but for mining companies the real attraction is not what you can see, it’s what you can dig up.

Large parts of the coastline are already being mined or reserved for prospective mining.

According to the civil society group Protect the West Coast (PTWC), the coastline is being mined and prospected for heavy minerals, diamonds and rock phosphate. In 2026 alone, 48 new mining applications were submitted.

The department of mineral & petroleum resources said the figures do not align with its own and said that it had received six prospecting applications and two mining permit applications in the Western Cape. It did not give figures for the rest of the West Coast.

Several groups including artists, indigenous leaders and scientists have launched campaigns, petitions and legal action in recent months citing the potential risks of mining the area.

“The West Coast is at a tipping point. We risk losing birds, animals and ecosystems that cannot be restored,” said Mike Schlebach, CEO of PTWC.

Heavy minerals such as zircon, rutile and ilmenite can be used in renewable energy technology such as solar panels and wind turbines. According to the International Energy Agency demand for these so-called green minerals needed in the energy transition is set to almost triple by 2030.

“There is this mad dash for rare earth and critical minerals, but there has to be proper oversight so that the poorest communities aren’t left behind,” Schlebach said.

Inland, 1,800km² have been earmarked for diamond mining, with up to 2,900km² in the Western Cape reserved for prospecting, according to PTWC.

At present, the equivalent of 5,000 football fields of land — roughly 37.5km² - has not been rehabilitated to an environmentally healthy state on the West Coast after decades of mining, according to a PTWC report.

Open pits, craters, dust and barren slopes of sand indicate decades of unrehabilitated diamond mines in the region.

The minerals department was unable to confirm the figure, but said closure certificates were issued only once mining companies complete rehabilitation after an inspection.

Just 10% of the region is protected and the region is home to more than 6,300 endemic plant and animal species, according to PTWC.

The department said expert studies and recommendations helped determine whether environmental authorisation was granted and under which conditions to mining companies.

“We need to be careful about what type of development occurs and how that development takes place,” said Peter Carrick, a restoration botanist at the University of Cape Town. “This is a uniquely beautiful landscape which is also incredibly fragile.”

Natural heritage

Alongside the West Coast’s biodiversity, the region also holds significant value for indigenous groups with ties to archaeological and heritage sites, as well as smallscale fishers.

More than 200 protesters gathered this month to challenge the surge in mining interest in the region, alongside a five metre driftwood sculpture of a gannet made by a local artist to symbolise the fragility of the native bird species in the region.

A petition to protect the region from mining has drawn more than 60,000 signatures.

“Our people have lived here for thousands of years,” said Gaob Martinus Fredericks, leader of the indigenous !Ama (Nama) people. “We understand the value of our natural heritage and we want to safeguard our children’s livelihoods as well as our own.”

Fishing groups said they had noticed a decrease in the fish population over the years that mining had become more prevalent.

“You can see how this has damaged our ecosystems. The snoek runs are fewer now,” said Carmelita Mostert, chairperson of Coastal Links South Africa, small-scale fishers organisation.

Legal challenges

South Africa’s constitution outlines that any mining company must engage in meaningful community consultation before going ahead with a project. Failure to do so can lead to a legal dispute.

PTWC created an app, called Ripl, in October 2024 to enable people to submit their comments, objections and appeals linked to mining projects to the government and to the mining companies directly.

There are also plans to keep using the legal system to challenge mining companies that do not take social and environmental risks into consideration, Schlebach said.

PTWC is calling for an urgent moratorium on all prospective mining until a comprehensive social and environmental assessment of the coast is completed.

“We are not anti-mining, but it has to be done in accordance with the law and it cannot be the only industry to have a home on the West Coast,” Schlebach said.- By Kim Harrisberg

Reuters