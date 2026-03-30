Gauteng landfill sites ‘face capacity crisis within four years’

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People search through the Graaff-Reinet landfill site for valuables or items to recycle. Picture:

An AfriForum report warns that landfill sites in Gauteng’s three metros could reach maximum capacity in under four years.

It says the situation would lead to the collapse of waste management in South Africa’s economic and financial hub if not addressed.

The warning comes as Pikitup, which is owned by the Joburg metro, has been dogged by a waste collection crisis due to delays attributed to landfill capacity constraints, operational inefficiencies and increased turnaround times at disposal facilities, among other problems.

“The poor management of municipal landfill sites has already had serious implications in Gauteng, where, on average, the 13 active municipal landfill sites of the three metros (Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni) will reach their maximum capacity in just under four years,” AfriForum’s 2025 landfill site audit report says. “If these problems are not urgently addressed, it could lead to a complete collapse of waste management.”

The report says the country is facing a landfill site crisis related to poor municipal governance, as only 22% of landfill sites in the country — or about one in five — meet the minimum requirements for responsible waste management.

It says that of the 169 sites audited nationwide, 131 failed to comply with even the most basic measures intended to protect communities and the environment from pollution.

South Africa’s municipalities are becoming increasingly unreliable as providers of waste management services, the report says.

It adds that “factors such as population growth, urbanisation and an increase in disposable income are leading to higher volumes of waste that are putting pressure on the waste removal services and waste management infrastructure of municipalities, which include the 544 landfill sites in the country”.

It is concerning that “most municipalities” do not have the will and/or knowledge to manage landfill sites.

Collaboration needed

AfriForum environmental affairs adviser Marais de Vaal said: “The only sustainable way to meet communities’ needs for responsible waste management is to establish closer collaboration between municipalities and communities.

“Due to municipalities’ continued lack of proper service delivery, individuals are left with no other choice but to establish alternatives to achieve community self-reliance.”

Business Day reported recently that Pikitup was experiencing operational challenges and protest-related disruptions that affected waste collection services in some parts of the city, including Randburg.

The disruptions were also linked to limited landfill capacity.

In a note to residents, Pikitup said waste management, “including round collection of refuse in some parts of the city, may be disrupted due to a sanctioned general staff meeting”.

It said: “As a result, the normal resumption of waste management services may be delayed into the weekend. Pikitup apologises for the inconvenience caused and appeals to residents for their patience and understanding.”

Leanne de Jager, the DA Gauteng environment spokesperson and member of the provincial legislature, said residents are suffering due to waste build-up as the “Pikitup protest is impacting refuse collection services and posing health and environmental risks”.

“Some Joburg residents report having gone more than 18 days without refuse collection. The depots in Waterval, Randburg and Roodepoort operate intermittently despite reports that the Pikitup strike has been halted, leaving major backlogs and inconsistent service delivery, particularly in township areas,” De Jager said.

“The growing accumulation of uncollected refuse across the city’s suburbs, townships and informal settlements now poses a severe public health threat.

Some Joburg residents report having gone more than 18 days without refuse collection. The depots in Waterval, Randburg and Roodepoort operate intermittently despite reports that the Pikitup strike has been halted, leaving major backlogs and inconsistent service delivery, particularly in township areas. — Leanne de Jager, the DA Gauteng environment spokesperson

“The rotting waste creates breeding grounds for rats, cockroaches and flies, significantly increasing the risk of diseases such as cholera, typhoid, gastroenteritis and other communicable diseases.”

Gauteng environment MEC Ewan Botha’s spokesperson, Bridgette Mbonambi, said waste collection challenges fall within the Joburg metro’s mandate.

Jack Sekwaila, Joburg’s MMC for the environment, said Pikitup has never had a delay of 18 days in waste collection.

“Such narratives create unnecessary panic among residents, leading them to believe they will be left with waste in their yards, which poses a health hazard.

“We want to assure residents in the aforementioned areas that waste collection will proceed without disruption,” Sekwaila said.

Previously, delays were experienced due to protests by casual workers demanding employment, which were subsequently followed by community disruptions in Randburg, also centred on employment demands. These were short-term disruptions that have since been resolved.

“It is important for residents to understand that there has never been a disruption due to industrial strike action by employees.

“The maximum backlog recorded in Randburg was approximately one week in January 2026, caused by the protests of casual workers, followed by community protests. Therefore, the claim of an 18-day disruption is false and misleading.”

The MMC acknowledged there have been “limited delays of up to two days in Randburg, Roodepoort and Waterval, [but] we are actively addressing these backlogs at all affected depots over the weekends”.

“The current temporary delays are attributed to landfill capacity constraints, operational inefficiencies, increased turnaround times at disposal facilities and cost containment measures affecting overtime utilisation. All these factors are transient and have since stabilised.”

Gauteng MEC for co-operative governance & traditional affairs Jacob Mamabolo said: “I engaged the Joburg metro, and they issued a statement. I’m happy with the statement.

‘Land shortage’

“That said, there’s a challenge of landfill sites across the province. I will engage my counterpart from the environment.

“Gauteng doesn’t have enough land; we need to improve on the usage of smart technology to manage waste.”

The AfriForum audit results reveal that Gauteng and the Western Cape are the only two provinces where the majority of landfill sites meet 80% or more of the audit requirements and therefore “passed the audit”.

“Gauteng remains for the second consecutive year the best performer, with an average compliance score of 84%, while the Western Cape scored 66%. The majority of landfill sites that passed the audit (19 out of 38 sites) are, however, located in the Western Cape,” the report stated.

Landfill sites in the Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape “are still in a state of collapse, with more than 90% of these sites failing the audit”. The Northern Cape recorded the lowest average compliance score of only 13%.

“The national average compliance score rose slightly to 42% in 2025 — four percentage points higher than [2024] and the highest in the past five years — but AfriForum warns that this marginal improvement cannot disguise the fact that nearly four out of every five landfill sites in South Africa do not meet the basic requirements for responsible waste management.”