Ramaphosa says new investment drive based on nearly R890bn in commitments

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President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the Sixth South Africa Investment Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, on March 31 2026. Picture:

President Cyril Ramaphosa set an ambitious baseline for South Africa’s second investment drive, anchoring it in nearly R890bn in confirmed capital commitments.

The results of this investment push are expected to become visible in the coming months, with cranes and construction equipment set to appear countrywide, Ramaphosa said on Tuesday while closing the South Africa Investment Conference.

The activity is projected to generate employment, expand opportunities and upgrade the country’s infrastructure base to double fixed investment from its current 15%.

“The task before us is to double fixed investment that is currently at 15% for a sustained period. The reality is that even as we have progressed and we can celebrate, we are still a long way off meeting our growth targets,” Ramaphosa said.

“South Africa’s investment case is not in doubt at this point … and the reform agenda has proven to be consistent and measurable, but there is again … [a gap] between improved sentiment on one hand and greater capital deployment that translates to strong growth and jobs on the other.”

The latest round of pledges builds on a programme Ramaphosa launched in 2018.

The new phase of investment over the next five years has begun with R415bn in confirmed fixed investment alongside R474.8bn from development finance institutions, a total R889.8bn.

The projects span 81 investments across all nine provinces, sourced from 22 markets, and are expected to generate more than 230,000 permanent jobs. The pledges include those made by petrochemicals giant Sasol, which committed R60bn.

The government’s approach positions South Africa as a gateway between major economic corridors, with Africa forming the central axis of trade and investment flows. It aligns with Pretoria’s push to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area, expand intra-African trade and strengthen supply chain linkages across the continent.

Despite meaningful progress, Ramaphosa acknowledged that South Africa still falls short of its growth targets.

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“In KwaZulu-Natal, Toyota will be investing R10.4bn in preparing for the energy transition in the automotive sector. In Mpumalanga and the Free State, Sasol has committed R60bn to upgrade their plants and to deploy the latest technologies. In Limpopo, Valterra Platinum is investing in new mining shafts, a smelter and other operations, providing key inputs for the products of the future,” Ramaphosa said.

“In the Northern Cape as well as the Hillside smelter in KwaZulu-Natal, South32 is investing R3.9bn in rail infrastructure upgrades at their manganese mines. In Gauteng and the Western Cape, Actom, a black-owned electrotechnical manufacturing company, is investing R250m in equipment to support grid expansion, including transformers, high-voltage equipment and batteries for energy storage.

“In the Eastern and Western Cape, Teleperformance is investing R145m in global business services, an investment that will create 2,600 jobs.”