Eastern Cape Easter road death toll climbs to more than 10

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Two occupants of a SUV died when the vehicle caught fire after being involved in an accident with a sedan while a 13-year-old boy managed to escape from the burning vehicle. The driver of the sedan also died.

More than 10 people have died on Eastern Cape roads since the start of the Easter period, the provincial transport department confirmed on Sunday.

The worst crash, which left three people dead in the early hours of Good Friday, involved an SUV and a sedan, with a 13-year-old boy miraculously escaping from the burning SUV.

Two occupants of the SUV burnt to death.

The driver of the sedan, who was alone in the vehicle, also succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The head-on collision happened on the R67 between Seymour and Whittlesea at about 1am.

“Authorities continue to urge all road users to exercise caution and responsibility to prevent further loss of life,” provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

“Road safety operations have been heightened across the province, with high visibility patrols and roadblocks being conducted simultaneously along major corridors as traffic volumes begin to increase with the Easter weekend drawing to a close.

“Law enforcement is placing a strong focus on public transport compliance, drunk driving, and speeding as part of these intensified operations.

“To date, more than 150 motorists have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.”

The driver of the sedan was declared dead at the scene. (Suppplied)

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