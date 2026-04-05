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Gangs lure kids into crime with fast food and sneakers

As troops join the anti-crime effort in major cities, Cape Flats community leaders describe how more and more children are being induced or coerced into joining gangs

Yoliswa Sobuwa

Yoliswa Sobuwa

Senior Reporter

Cape Flats children as young as five are being sucked into gangs for no more than a burger or a pair of shoes. (Brenton Geach)

Cape Flats children as young as five are being sucked into gangs for no more than a burger or a pair of shoes.

As hundreds of soldiers were deployed this week in crime-ridden urban areas across South Africa, one Cape Flats mother told of her anguish after her son was lured into a gang last year at the age of 13. She recently found out her son and his friends were collecting protection money from other school kids.

“I feel trapped. I cannot afford to leave this area. I live with constant fear that one day my child could fall victim to mob justice,” she said. “Sometimes they are seen standing on street corners with known gang members.”

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