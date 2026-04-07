Gauteng Cogta rejects DA claim of unpaid Joburg rates

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The Gauteng department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) has dismissed allegations by the DA that it owes the City of Johannesburg R670,000 in rates and taxes.

Theo Nkonki, Cogta MEC Jacob Mamabolo’s spokesperson, said the department “dismisses the allegation with the contempt it deserves”.

This comes after DA Gauteng infrastructure development spokesperson Nico de Jager said Cogta owes the Joburg metro, which is facing financial challenges in fixing its water, electricity and road infrastructure, more than R670,000.

“This department, tasked with ensuring the financial sustainability, governance and compliance of municipalities, fails to meet its own obligations.

“This is not hypocrisy; it is a direct undermining of local government that will have major negative consequences for residents in terms of service delivery,” said De Jager, a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature.

“Municipalities like Joburg’s are under severe financial pressure. Every rand owed affects service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and the city’s ability to meet its constitutional mandate. When a provincial department refuses or fails to pay, it sets a dangerous precedent that weakens the entire system of co-operative governance.”

Numerous service delivery problems, rampant crime, poor revenue collection and high unemployment bedevil Joburg. So big are its woes, the city is under a presidential intervention aimed at delivering services to its 6-million residents.

The country’s economic and financial hub, Joburg is responsible for 16% of national GDP and employs 12% of the national workforce.

The city is suffering under the weight of hijacked buildings, corruption, uncontrolled illegal immigration, vandalism of traffic lights, dysfunctional street lights and rapidly deteriorating roads and bridges.

De Jager said it is unacceptable that Cogta, tasked with enforcing accountability, is “itself in arrears. This reflects a broader failure of financial discipline within the Gauteng provincial government.

“The DA Gauteng will not stand by while residents are expected to pay for services, yet government departments do not. Accountability must apply to everyone,” said De Jager.

Nkonki said: “The department is not aware of where these claims emanate from and continues to honour its obligations as mandated by the law.”

City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane has been approached for comment, which will be added once received.