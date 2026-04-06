Unions demand 15% wage increase at Gold Fields

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Wage talks at JSE-listed miner Gold Fields got off to a rocky start when the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the United Association of South Africa (Uasa) demanded wage increases five times the rate of inflation, citing the rising cost of living.

The two unions have tabled joint demands calling for a 15% wage increase for category 4-8 workers representing the lowest-paid, entry-level, unskilled, and semi-skilled employees, both underground and on the surface.

The unions are demanding a 13% pay hike for miners, artisans, and officials; a housing allowance of R8,500 and a R3,500 living-out allowance. The inflation rate is hovering around 3%.

In a joint statement the unions said they had entered into the wage negotiations in good faith, with a clear mandate to “fair compensation, improved working conditions and long-term sustainability for all workers”.

“Our demands are not merely numbers; they are a necessary response to the rising cost of living, increased technical responsibilities, and the persistent wage disparities within the mining sector,” the statement read.

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Ntsane Monaheng, the NUM’s chief negotiator at Gold Fields said the unions were approaching the negotiations with agility and determination. “It is essential that management engages meaningfully with proposals that prioritise fairness and the retention of experienced personnel in a sector facing critical skills shortages,” he said.

The unions expected a response from management that “honours the dignity of the workers who sustain this industry”.

South Africa’s mining industry remains a cornerstone of the economy, contributing about R439.2bn, roughly 5.8% of direct GDP, in 2025. Despite logistical constraints, the sector employed about 469,765 people, though it recorded notable job losses between 2024 and 2025 as companies undertook restructuring. The industry continues to be largely driven by platinum group metals and gold.

Gold Fields spokesperson Kershnee Govender said the parties are in the early stages of engagement “with discussions focused on clarifying these demands and their underlying motivations”.

“It would be premature to comment in detail at this stage, as negotiations are ongoing within established processes. The company remains committed to constructive engagement in pursuit of a fair and sustainable outcome,” Govender said.

“The company has tabled an initial indication marginally above inflation. This serves as a starting point to facilitate discussions. We are still awaiting clarity from organised labour on the demands tabled. The company reserves the right to adjust its position as negotiations progress.”

Negotiations began on March 30 and continued over two days. The parties are scheduled to reconvene on April 9-10, “with further dates to be agreed as discussions progress”.