Trump says US won ‘total victory’ after ceasefire deal with Iran

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President Donald Trump told AFP on Tuesday the US had won a “total and complete victory” after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran.

“Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it,” Trump told AFP in the brief call when asked if he was claiming victory with the ceasefire.

Trump said ​the US has received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which he called a “workable basis ‌on ⁠which to negotiate”.

When asked about his original threats to destroy Iran’s civilian power plants and bridges if the deal fell apart, Trump said, “You’re going to have to see”, the AFP report said.

Trump insisted Iran’s nuclear material would be covered by any peace deal, the report said.

“That will be perfectly taken care of, or I wouldn’t have settled,” Trump told AFP without giving specifics about what would happen to the uranium.

Trump, who ​has offered shifting goals ⁠and timelines for the war, reiterated he felt Washington’s objectives had been achieved.