PODCAST | How the vanities of small differences trap Africa

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Africa’s populations are exploding. By 2050 one in 10 children born in the world will be Nigerian. Right now, 29 of the world’s top national fertility rates are African. But Africans need to find new power and position in the world.

Widely respected South African business leader Phuthuma Nhleko has just published a book, The Invisible People, to make the case for a new Pan-Africanism and tells Peter Bruce in this edition of “Podcasts from the Edge” that the continent really can find its voice again.

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“I know the AU has got many, many challenges (but) the structures are there. The EU has done the same … before 1945 Europeans were killing each other … but post 1945, the EU was built block by block, and I struggle to understand why that would be a far-fetched vision for Africa in the next 20 years.”